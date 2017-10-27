Kyle Riabko Releases Fan-Inspired RICHARD RODGERS REIMAGINED Album Today

Ghostlight Records releases Richard Rodgers Reimagined from Kyle Riabko in all formats today, October 27.

After his international success with Close to You: Bacharach Reimagined, Riabko returns with his creative reinterpretations of another icon of American music. The album is produced, arranged and recorded by Kyle Riabko with David Lane Seltzer of Entertainment 360 serving as executive producer.

Riabko was inspired to take on the Rodgers songbook after seeing a "fan letter" Rodgers had written to Bacharach. Handling all of the vocal and instrumentation duties himself, Riabko brings his singular pop/rock sensibility to the classics Rodgers wrote with lyricists Lorenz Hart and Oscar Hammerstein II, performing them as they've never been heard before.

Rearranging them with a contemporary spin that further underlines their timelessness, Riabko turns his attention to such Rodgers compositions as "Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin'," "The Lady is a Tramp," "My Favorite Things," "Where Or When," "Some Enchanted Evening," "I Have Dreamed" and "My Funny Valentine," among others.

Joined by his band, Riabko will perform selections from the album in New York at Joe's Pub at the Public on November 2, 3 and 4 and in Los Angeles at The Wallis on November 10 and 11. He will also appear at Joe's Pub on September 28 and 29 performing Bacharach Reimagined. Visit KyleRiabko.com for details.

The Original London Cast Recording of Riabko's Close to You: Bacharach Reimagined is also available on Ghostlight Records. The hit West End show, which began Off Broadway, featured his brilliant take on the timeless catalogue of Burt Bacharach, with lyrics by Hal David and others. The recording includes over 30 hits as performed by Riabko and the other incredibly talented young singers and musicians who made up the cast of this magical show. The album showcases beautifully-reimagined versions of classics such as "Alfie," "I Say a Little Prayer," "Walk On By," "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head," "The Look of Love" and "I'll Never Fall in Love Again." Entertainment Weekly raved that Riabko is a "wonderfully appealing star. It's completely swoon-worthy and super-groovy." New York Magazine called the show "a stunning new musical. It's a revelation and it's fantastic." According to The Washington Post, "the fun, youthful vibe of this show brings a new flavor to Bacharach's timeless classics."

Kyle Riabko is a singer, guitarist, composer and actor who grew up in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Before starring on Broadway in Spring Awakening and Hair, Kyle released a full-length album of original music on Columbia/Aware Records and spent his teen years appearing as an opening act for a wide range of artists including: B.B. King, James Brown, John Mayer, Keb' Mo', Buddy Guy, Jason Mraz and Maroon 5, among others. After appearing in various film and television roles, Kyle created and starred in an earlier incarnation of Close to You: Bacharach Reimaginedat New York Theatre Workshop and The Menier Chocolate Factory. The production received a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Revue, an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and four Lucille Lortel Award nominations, including ones for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical for Kyle.

"Richard Rodgers REIMAGINED" TRACK LIST:

1. Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin'

2. Where Or When

3. My Favorite Things

4. I Have Dreamed

5. The Lady Is A Tramp

6. Bewitched

7. You'll Never Walk Alone

8. This Nearly Was Mine

9. My Funny Valentine

10. Some Enchanted Evening

11. If I Loved You

12. Blue Moon

Ghostlight Records has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings - building a library of over 150 records in the last 17 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight has won three Grammy Awards (for The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical) and is a frequent nominee, most recently for the OBCR of the 2016 "Best Musical" Tony Award nominee Bright Star by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Other notable recent releases include the 2017 "Best Musical Revival" Tony Award nominee Falsettos, the 2016 "Best Musical Revival" Tony Award nominee She Loves Me, the 2015 "Best Musical" Tony Award nominee Something Rotten! andDisney's Newsies. The label has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Billy Porter, Sutton Foster, Adam Pascal, Lea DeLaria, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Vereen, Christine Ebersole and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theatre composers with their extensive relationships with Michael John LaChiusa and Michael Friedman, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Kitt, Pasek & Paul, Joe Iconis, Ryan Scott Oliver, Shaina Taub, Dave Malloy, Kerrigan & Lowdermilk and Adam Gwon. The label recently created a new joint publishing venture with Razor & Tie to represent songwriters that fuse theatrical and pop music. Sh-K-Boom Entertainment is a producer of the acclaimed film version of The Last Five Years, written and directed by Richard LaGravenese and starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan.

