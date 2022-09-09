Kristolyn Lloyd to Join the Cast of 1776 as 'John Adams' in Late October

Beginning Tuesday, October 25, Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen) will lead the cast of Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of 1776 as "John Adams." The production is directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, and co-produced with the American Repertory Theater (ART). Lloyd reunites with Paulus following their work together on Invisible Thread (Second Stage) and Witness Uganda (ART).

Crystal Lucas-Perry will play her final performance on Sunday, October 23, departing for another project that has yet to be announced.

Lloyd joins the previously announced Broadway cast of 1776, including Gisela Adisa as "Robert Livingston," Nancy Anderson as "George Read," Becca Ayers as "Col. Thomas McKean," Tiffani Barbour as "Andrew McNair," Carolee Carmello as "John Dickinson," Allyson Kaye Daniel as "Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon," Elizabeth A. Davis as "Thomas Jefferson," Mehry Eslaminia as "Charles Thomson," Joanna Glushak as "Stephen Hopkins," Shawna Hamic as "Richard Henry Lee," Eryn LeCroy as "Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall," Liz Mikel as "John Hancock," Patrena Murray as "Benjamin Franklin," Oneika Phillips as "Joseph Hewes," Lulu Picart as "Samuel Chase," Sara Porkalob as "Edward Rutledge," Sushma Saha as "Judge James Wilson," Brooke Simpson as "Roger Sherman," Salome B. Smith as "Courier," Sav Souza as "Dr. Josiah Bartlett," Jill Vallery as "Caesar Rodney," and Shelby Acosta, Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale, Dawn L. Troupe, and Imani Pearl Williams as Standbys.

The cast includes multiple representations of race, ethnicity, and gender; they identify as female, transgender and nonbinary.

1776 begins preview performances on Friday, September 16, 2022 and opens officially on Thursday, October 6, 2022. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

1776 concluded its limited engagement at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, MA in July 2022. Following the Broadway run, 1776 will begin a national tour in February 2023 in Philadelphia, PA at the Forrest Theatre. 1776 was previously revived on Broadway by Roundabout Theatre Company in 1997 before transferring to a commercial run at the Gershwin Theatre.

What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands? This Tony Award-winning Best Musical is tuneful, funny, and constantly surprising, especially in this revolutionary new production from directors Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus. You may never think about our country-who we are and why-the same way again.

1776 features Music and Lyrics by Sherman Edwards, Book by Peter Stone, Based on a concept by Sherman Edwards, Direction by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, Choreography by Jeffrey L. Page, Music Supervision by David Chase, Orchestrations by John Clancy, Vocal Design by AnnMarie Milazzo and Music Direction by Ryan Cantwell.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Sets), Emilio Sosa (Costumes), Jen Schriever (Lights), Jonathan Deans (Sound), David Bengali (Projections), Mia Neal (Hair & Wigs), Stephen Kopel, CSA (Casting), Brisa Areli Muñoz (Associate Director) and Alfredo Macias (Production Stage Manager).

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Preview performances of 1776 will play Tuesday through Saturday evening at 8:00pm with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00pm and Sunday matinees at 3:00pm. Regular performances after opening night will play Tuesday and Thursday evening at 7:00pm, and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evening at 8:00pm, with Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00pm and Sunday matinees at 3:00pm.

(she/her) (John Adams, Massachusetts). Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Actress. Acting credits include Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen. Off-Broadway: Confederates (Signature Theatre), FairyCakes (The Greenwich House), Little Women (Primary Stages), Blue Ridge (Atlantic), Paradise Blue (Signature Theatre), Hamlet (The Public Theatre), Invisible Thread (Second Stage Theatre), Heathers The Musical (New World Stages), Cabin In The Sky (Encores City Center). Selected Regional: American Prophet (Arena Stage), Paradise Blue (Williamstown), Witness Uganda (ART), Hairspray, Rent (Hollywood Bowl). TV includes: "Random Acts of Flyness" (HBO), "Elementary," "Madam Secretary" (CBS), "ER" (NBC), "Lie to Me" (FOX), and "Kevin Can Wait" (CBS). @kristolynlloyd