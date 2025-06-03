Kristolyn Lloyd, Jackson Kanawha Perry and More Take Part in SATURDAY CHURCH Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has just learned that New York Theatre Workshop just presented a reading of SATURDAY CHURCH, which will be included in its upcoming season. In addition to previously announced Bryson Battle, J. Harrison Ghee, Joaquina Kalukango and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, the reading featured Kristolyn Lloyd, B Noel Thomas, Caleb Russell Quezon, Jackson Kanawha Perry, J Cameron Barnett, Jimin Moon, Primo Segar, Damani Van Rensalier, Venus Deleon, and Michael George.

Saturday Church tells the story of Ulysses—New York City kid, devoted son and the fiercest acolyte at his aunt’s church. A chance encounter on the subway introduces him to the world of Saturday Church, a thrilling sanctuary for LGBTQ+ youth. Caught between these two worlds, Ulysses wrestles with family, faith and identity as he strives to find the place where he can love and be loved—in all his fabulousness. This new musical captures the exhilaration of the ballroom scene and the profound power of faith, with a score that soars from the transcendence of gospel to the liberating vibrations of house music. Saturday Church boldly asks, “is faith only for the Holy?” and, more importantly, “are there any queens in the house?!!!!”

Directed by Tony Award nominee and NYTW Usual Suspect Whitney White (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), Saturday Church features a book by Emmy Award nominee Damon Cardasis (She Came to Me) & Pulitzer Prize winner and Tony Award nominee James Ijames (Fat Ham), with music and lyrics from Grammy Award nominee Sia (“Chandelier,” This Is Acting, 1000 Forms of Fear), additional music by Grammy Award winner Honey Dijon (Black Girl Magic), and additional lyrics by Damon Cardasis & James Ijames.