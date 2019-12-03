Kristin Chenoweth to Star in Disney+ Comedy From Writer of DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical

Kristin Chenoweth is set to star in the half-hour comedy The Biggest Star In Appleton at Disney+, according to Deadline.

The series is created by playwright/screenwriter Paul Rudnick and it stars Chenoweth as Carol Dannhauser, a Wisconsin mom, wife and waitress who, while devoted to her family, finds her deepest satisfaction in small town stardom at the local community theater. Her status is threatened when Tara Hubley, a struggling New York chorus girl, moves back home with dreams of her own.

Rudnick, Chenoweth and Dan Jinks will executive produce the comedy. Chenoweth and Jink previously worked together on the ABC series Pushing Daisies.

Rudnick is the writer of films such as Sister Act and Adams Family Values. He has written plays that include Jeffrey and The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told. Currently, Rudnick is writing the book to The Devil Wears Prada musical.

Jinks is currently producing Marley, A Christmas Carol musical feature in the works at Disney.

Kristin Chenoweth just completed her For the Girls Broadway residency, which followed the release of her album of the same name. Chenoweth is best known for her Broadway roles in Wicked, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Promises Promises, and On the Twentieth Century. She also starred on television in shows such as Pushing Daisies and Glee.

Read the original article on Deadline.





Related Articles