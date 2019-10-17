Kristin Chenoweth to Star in A CHRISTMAS LOVE STORY on Hallmark Channel

Kristin Chenoweth and Scott Wolf ("The Night Shift") star as strangers brought together at Christmas time by fate and a secret connection neither of them knew they shared, in "A Christmas Love Story," a HALLMARK HALL OF FAME presentation premiering Saturday, December 7 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark CHANNEL as part of the network's beloved, number one-rated programming event, "Countdown to Christmas," which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

Youth choir director Katherine Clark (Chenoweth) is preparing her students for their annual Christmas Eve show and discovers a new teen volunteer, Danny (Kevin Quinn, "Champions"), has an incredible voice. When she loses one of her main vocalists, Katherine tries to enlist Danny for the performance, despite his widower father Greg's (Wolf) insistence that he focus on college applications instead. Determined to convince Greg to let his son perform, Katherine drives to THE FAMILY home to make her case and ends up spending the night with them as a snowstorm approaches. Successful in her efforts to get Greg's blessing, Katherine is also a bit surprised by the chemistry she's feeling with him and a budding romance also develops. However, just days before the big performance, Katherine discovers a life-changing secret Danny's been keeping from her and his father which threatens to undermine this new relationship.

"A Christmas Love Story" is produced by Crown Media Productions LLC. Jennifer Aspen and David O'Donnell serve as executive producers. Dustin Rikert is the producer. ERIC CLOSE directed from a script by Nicole Baxter.

Kristin Chenoweth is getting ready to return to Broadway this fall in a live concert celebrating the release of her new album FOR THE GIRLS. FOR THE GIRLS engagement begins November 8, 2019 at the Nederlander Theatre and will run through November 17, 2019 (8 performances only).

Kristin Chenoweth will bring her powerhouse voice and her emotionally charged interpretations as she performs a series of classic hits from her new album, FOR THE GIRLS. She will wow the audience with songs such as "The Way We Were," "When I Fall in Love," and "The Man That Got Away" from the beloved artists Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton and Judy Garland. This must-see performance acts as her personal tribute to music's most passionate women, who have influenced her into becoming the accomplished Broadway star she is today.

Kristin has made her voice heard on the Broadway stage, earning herself a Tony Award for her performance in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN. However, it was her show-stopping performance in WICKED as Glinda that kickstarted her killer career on Broadway. Kristin has continued to engage her audiences with her astonishing vocals and irresistible charm, having been described, "she's like a singing ray of sunshine," by New York Times critic Charles Isherwood, following her most recent performance in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY.





