Kristin Chenoweth Shares Secrets on Ariana Grande, Dolly Parton & More on DRAGCAST WITH NINA WEST

On Tuesday, April 28th 2020, self proclaimed "Itty Bitty Diva" Kristin Chenoweth appeared on Nina West's podcast DRAGCAST with Nina West and shared some never before heard anecdotes about her life, career and famous friends.

After revealing her love of Drag as an art form and that she "is pretty positive she used to be a drag queen in a former life" Kristin went on to discuss her role as an LGBTQ ally and mentor, her love of Broadway and her Broadway Boot camp in Tulsa, OK, how she came to work with her idol Dolly Parton as well as never before insight into her personal life.

For such an Itty Bitty Diva, Kristin also had some BIG secrets to reveal. Fans of her cancelled TV show GCB will be excited to hear about what would have happened to her character if the show had continued. But it doesn't stop there. Did you know that she once dated legendary Rockstar Prince? Or that she was the inspiration for Ariana Grande's " Thank U Next" because of one single word? Tune in to Dragcast with Nina West to hear the full stories at https://dragcast.net/kristin-chenoweth/.