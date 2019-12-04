Kristin Chenoweth Reveals to Rachel Ray That She Wants to Start Producing on Broadway

Kristin Chenoweth is set to be a guest on Rachael Ray's daytime talk show this Friday. During her interview, she shares that she wants to start producing on Broadway!

Chenoweth also reveals her plans to reach out to Trisha Yearwood, who recently said she wants to do something in the theater.

Talking about her producing plans, Chenoweth said, "Well, there is a big-scale Broadway show that I'm attached to, it's called 'Death Becomes Her,' it was a movie ... And I'm heavily involved and attached and I'm looking to become a producer on that as well... There's other people that I'd like to produce for; Trisha Yearwood just announced that she wanted to do a Broadway show and I'm gonna be reaching out to her. I'd like to produce, I want to help... especially other women."

Make sure to tune into the full interview on Friday!

Kristin Chenoweth just completed her For the Girls Broadway residency, which followed the release of her album of the same name. Chenoweth is best known for her Broadway roles in Wicked, You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, Promises Promises, and On the Twentieth Century. She also starred on television in shows such as Pushing Daisies and Glee.





