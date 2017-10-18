Kristin Chenoweth Reveals Her Hardest Song for Her to Perform; Watch Her Sing It!

Kristin Chenoweth has conquered roles as varied as Sally Brown and Velma Von Tussle. When it comes to the musical theatre canon, she has done it all, but there is one song that has proven hardest to perform. When asked about which song is the most difficult, she recalled a classic:

Chenoweth played Marian Paroo in the 2003 television version of The Music Man, opposite Matthew Broderick. Watch below as she performs the number in the film and again in concert!

Kristin Chenoweth recently returned to the stage for a limited engagement in MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. After stealing hearts with her show-stopping turn in YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, which earned her a Tony Award, Kristin Chenoweth rose to Broadway super-stardom as Glinda in WICKED, a performance so iconic it changed the Great White Way for good. She's since become a sweetheart of the small and silver screens, dazzling audiences across the globe with her powerhouse vocals and irresistible charm. Her other Broadway credits include ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY., PROMISES PROMISES, THE APPLE TREE, EPIC PROPORTIONS and STEEL PIER.

