Kristin Chenoweth & More Join Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction; Full Table Lineup Announced!

The biggest day for Broadway fans is this Sunday, September 25, 2022, and Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS announces even more treasure-filled tables, special Broadway guests and more unique auction items and experiences up for bid at the much-anticipated Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction.

This year's edition will again fill the heart of New York City's Theater District from 10 am - 7 pm and feature ways to participate both in person and online, keeping the beloved Broadway fan event accessible to theater lovers around the world.

Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth is aiming to grab the most "popular" crown at this year's flea market with her debut of Kristin's Kloset. Wicked's original Glinda will offer costumes, clothes and a wealth of other swankified items for fans to take home with a donation, plus a pop-up photo booth with cameo appearances from special guests Joel Grey, Victor Garber, Ann Harada, Marc Kudisch, Ilana Levine, Jennifer Simard and Jessica Vosk. Chenoweth will be available for some limited photo opportunities as well.

The Grand Auction portion of the event is made up of the silent and live auctions. In historic Shubert Alley, fans will have the opportunity to peruse and bid on 146 sensational silent auction lots as they open every half hour starting at 10 am. The always exciting live auction begins at 5 pm in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

New additions to the Grand Auction, from rare theater memorabilia to one-of-a-kind experiences include:

● Two VIP house seats to the 35th anniversary performance of Broadway's longest-running show The Phantom of the Opera on January 26, 2023, plus an oversized, framed vintage 26" x 46" front-of-house sign featuring the original lead actors and creative team

● One-on-one virtual meetings with current Little Shop of Horrors stars Lena Hall and Rob McClure, Into the Woods' real-life couple Sebastian Arcelus and Stephanie J. Block, Spring Awakening stars Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele, plus Alex Brightman, Myles Frost and Jeremy Jordan

● Classic lobby slider boards with complete sets of name plates from the original Broadway cast of Hamilton (with notable replacement plates included, too) and the 2022 Tony-winning revival of Company

● A Strange Loop celebration package: two VIP house seats to see A Strange Loop on Broadway followed by an in-person meeting with history-maker L Morgan Lee immediately after the show and lunch with the Tony-winning musical's visionary writer and composer Michael R. Jackson

● The "One Singular Sensational Package" celebrating A Chorus Line: a 20-minute Zoom meeting with original cast member and star Baayork Lee, an iconic silver-and-gold finale hat worn onstage during the show's original run at the Shubert Theater and a commemorative 16" x 72" poster celebrating the milestone of A Chorus Line becoming the longest-running show in Broadway history

● An available-in-person-only special Sweeney Todd surprise lot at the live auction that will have attendees saying, "God, that's good."

Complete lists of the live and silent auction lots are available at broadwaycares.org/flea.

More than 50 flea market tables filled with unique theatrical treasures for fans to unearth will line West 44th and West 45th Streets.

The full lineup of Broadway shows that will be represented at tables includes Aladdin, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Funny Girl, Hadestown, Into the Woods, The Kite Runner, The Lion King, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Music Man, Six, Some Like It Hot, A Strange Loop, and Wicked. Look through the treasure troves of Broadway's longest-running show The Phantom of the Opera before it plays its final performance in February 2023. The recently closed Dear Evan Hansen will also host its own table, plus fans can dig through keepsakes and collectibles from other recently closed shows like Company, POTUS and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Among the theatrical organizations with tables are #BeltTheVote, The Actors' Temple, ATPAM, Bardo Arts, The Broadway Crew, Broadway Green Alliance, Broadway Makers Alliance, BroadwayCon, Casting Society, Creative Goods, Dancers Over 40, DKC/O&M, Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), Jujamcyn Theaters, Maestra, Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs, Michael Crawford International Fan Association, MUSE, New York Theatre Workshop, R.Evolución Latina, Rockers on Broadway and The PATH Fund, The Shubert Organization, Second Stage Theater, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, Stage Managers' Association, Stars in the House, Squigs' "The Lights of Broadway," Sweet Hospitality Group, Telecharge, Theatre World Awards, Triton Gallery and United Scenic Artists Local 829, plus TDF's highly anticipated Pik-a-Tkt.

An interactive map of tables is available at broadwaycares.org/flea.

Two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber and the esteemed Nick Nicholson will serve as host and auctioneer for the live auction. Broadway favorites Todd Buonopane and Stephanie Gibson will join forces to co-host the silent auction.

For Broadway fans who can't attend the in-person event, Broadway Cares is once again offering exciting theatrical keepsakes and collectibles exclusively through "FleaBay," at broadwaycares.org/fleabay. Most items will be available for immediate purchase through eBay's "Buy It Now" feature, rather than bidding through the typical auction. Once an item is sold out, it is gone.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.