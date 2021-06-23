Kristen Bell and Monica Padman Co-Host New Podcast SHATTERED GLASS

Actress, Producer, and Philanthropist Kristen Bell and Armchair Expert host/producer Monica Padman released the first episode of their new podcast "Shattered Glass" today under Dax Shepard's podcast network, Armchair Umbrella.

The premiere episode features feminist journalist and social political activist Gloria Steinem as their guest and future episodes promise to highlight groundbreaking and powerful women who have shattered the glass ceiling.

"There are so many women who have helped pave the way for the rest of us. Some of them are people we know and others are new to us. Shattered Glass is an attempt to share these groundbreaking women's stories. It has been such a joy getting to deep dive with them on not just "female focused" topics but universal human ones. I have joked that I am going to get a lower back tattoo of all of the wisdom I have collected through this process. I underestimated the amount of insight we would get. My whole back is going to be covered!" said Bell.

The powerful name Shattered Glass refers to the glass ceiling that women everywhere have struggled to break since the Women's rights movement. In this podcast, Kristen and Monica will talk to influential woman in each episode who have made a significant crack in the ceiling. Women in many fields including entrepreneurship, entertainment, sports, politics and activism will be guests on this revolutionary podcast. The conversations will cover everything from guests' accomplishments, struggles, points of resilience, inspiration and fears. Through these stories we learn about lifting one another up, how to continue to break the glass and the importance of keeping the door open for generations to follow.

Padman reflected on her inspiration for the podcast and credits it to the 2020 election. "At the turn of the 2020 election, there was a feeling amongst women around me. Despite their political affiliations, there was a collective sigh of relief among women knowing the importance of what it meant to be represented on that grand stage. And from that, Shattered Glass was born. I want women to be reminded that we can do hard things and to thank all those who have slowly but surely started breaking the glass."

Shattered Glass will release it's 10 episodes weekly starting today, June 23rd. You can listen anywhere you get your podcasts.