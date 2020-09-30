Khandice Anselm Stopped Worrying About Perfection and Focused on Her Love of Dance - Next on Stage: Dance Edition

Khandice Anselm is dancing for NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund!

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage: Dance Edition competition.

Contestant Khandice Anselm shares more about her charity, a fond theater memory she has, and what she's been up to in quarantine!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I would love to have the opportunity to donate a generous amount to the foundation of my choice.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical theatre is an art form. To me, it means when the dialogue is so moving, the character has to break into song. The message they are delivering is too emotional to explain through words.

What is a fond theater memory you have?

Last year I went to Nuvo Dance Convention. During that convention, was when I realized the performing arts are what I was born to do. I stopped comparing myself to others and danced for myself. I am my biggest critique, so instead of making my goal to win an award, I decided to dance because it's what I love to do and stop worrying about messing up and perfecting the steps. It was the most rewarding feeling and in the end, I was titled Nuvo Regional Senior Breakout Artist Winner.

What charity did you pick and why?

I chose NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Funds because I want to give to an organization that is fighting racial injustice in every aspect.

Share a memory from seeing a show.

The first Broadway show I saw was Chicago. It's memorable because I saw it with my parents and they enjoyed it just as much as I did.

Who is your dream choreographer to one day work with?

I would love to work with Keone Madrid one day.

What have you been doing during quarantine?

I've taken this time to become more in tune with myself. Not saying I didn't know who I was, but I think quarantine has matured me and now I have a clearer understanding of my behaviors and beliefs.

Give a shout out!

I would like to thank everyone who has been apart of my journey and has helped me get to where I am now.

