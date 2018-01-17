Kevin Spacey Under Investigation for 3rd Alleged Sexual Assault in the UK

Deadline reports that Scotland Yard is currently investigating a third sexual assault allegation against actor Kevin Spacey. The incidents is alleged to have occurred during his time as Artistic Director of The Old Vic Theatre - though no word on if the allegation stems from his work there.

A statement from Scotland Yard notes "On 1 November City of London Police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan Police Service. It is alleged a man assaulted another man (Victim 1) in 2008 in Lambeth. On 17 November we received allegations that the same man sexually assaulted a man (Victim 2) in 2005 in Lambeth. On 13 December we received an allegation that the man sexually assaulted a man (Victim 3) in 2005 in Westminster. Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating."

These allegations come to light following Anthony Rapp revealed that Spacey made sexual advances at him when he was just 14 years old. Both actors were working on Broadway at the time. Though Spacey has since apologized for the incident and came out as gay, his remarks have been strongly criticized by GLAAD and other groups.

Since that revelation, Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos and American documentary filmmaker Tony Montana have also come forward with stories of Spacey allegedly making unwanted advances towards them - as well as a series of other men.

