Kevin Del Aguila, Isabelle McCalla, Javier Muñoz & More Join SCHMIGADOON World Premiere

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has revealed the complete cast and creative team for the world premiere Broadway Center Stage production of Schmigadoon! based on the Emmy Award–winning Apple Original series. Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli will direct and choreograph the new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Emmy winner and Grammy Award nominee Cinco Paul.

As previously announced, Schmigadoon! will star two-time Tony nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, The Kennedy Center’s Spamalot) as Josh Skinner and Sara Chase (The Great Gatsby, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Melissa Gimble, New York doctors who go backpacking in a last-ditch attempt to save their failing relationship, but instead get lost in the woods and end up trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a classic Golden Age musical come to life. They are joined by Emmy winner and Tony nominee Kevin Del Aguila (Yellow Face, Some Like it Hot) as the Reverend Layton, Ann Harada (Cinderella, Avenue Q) reprising her role from the Apple Original series as Florence Menlove, McKenzie Kurtz (The Heart of Rock and Roll, Wicked) as Betsy McDonough, Isabelle McCalla (Water for Elephants, The Kennedy Center’s Footloose) as Emma Tate, Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights) as Doc Lopez, Tony nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, Mrs. Doubtfire) as Mayor Menlove, Tony nominee Emily Skinner (Suffs, The Cher Show) as Mildred Layton, and Ryan Vasquez (The Notebook, Hamilton) as Danny Bailey.

Newly announced are Ayaan Diop as Carson Tate, Phillip Attmore as Freddy, Brandon Block as Buford Riggs, Holly Ann Butler as Helen Pritt, Max Clayton as Larry the Fireman, Kimberly Immanuel as Zaneeta, Eloise Kropp as Nancy, Jess LeProtto as Pete, Nathan Lucrezio as Farmer McDonough, Lauralyn Mcclelland as Ruth O’Reilly, Shina Ann Morris as Norma Nelson, Angel Reda as the Countess Gabrielle Von Blerkom, and Richard Riaz Yoder as Harvey the Innkeeper.

The musical will feature hits from the Grammy-nominated score—including the Emmy-winning “Corn Puddin’”—plus exciting new songs. The production will include musical direction by Steven Malone, orchestrations by Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, musical supervision by David Chase, scenic design by Scott Pask, lighting design by Jen Schriever, costume design by Linda Cho, wig design by Tom Watson, and sound design by Haley Parcher. Matt Lacey is the production stage manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office. Jeffrey Finn is the artistic director and executive producer of Broadway Center Stage. Schmigadoon! is produced by special arrangement with Broadway Video and No Guarantees Productions.