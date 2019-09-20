Kevin Confoy Named Producing Director At PTE
Phoenix Theatre Ensemble Artistic Director Elise Stone announces the appointment of Kevin Confoy as Producing Director starting October 2, 2019.
Confoy, who is a resident director at Phoenix Theatre Ensemble (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, The Creditors, Dogg's Hamlet..., The Painting, several readings and workshops) has produced new plays by Joyce Carol Oates, David Mamet, Edward Allan Baker, Marsha Norman, John Patrick Shanley, Oyamo, Quincy Confoy (Win For Life, Winner Young Playwrights Festival), among many others. He is the recipient; OBIE Award, (Producer EST Marathon of One-Act Plays); Drama Desk Nomination (Outstanding Revival, Acting Company), grants; Arthur P Sloan Foundation, Eileen Schloss Fund for New Play Development, FLIK Fund for New Play Production. He is a professor of theatre at Sarah Lawrence College.
Artistic Director Stone states "We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to our growing artistic team at PTE. His work as a director at PTE is distinctive, always entertaining, and deeply rich. Kevin will oversee the development new work at PTE and will head up our playwright intensive workshops coming in the summer of 2020, and he will continue as a resident director."
Phoenix Theatre Ensemble is an award-winning nonprofit theatre company now in its 16th season presenting a mix of classic plays, new adaptations of classics, and new works that are language based presented by a resident ensemble of artists. In 2018 the company expanded its NYC programming to produce works in Nyack, NY and Rockland County. Its next offering is a reading series in NYC and Nyack titled "Women & Patriarchy" with staged readings of The Trojan Women (415BC Euripides), The Duchess of Malfi (1612 Webster), Hedda Gabler (1891 Ibsen) and Dusa, Fish, Stas and Vi (Gems 1976).
