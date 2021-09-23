Kerry Ellis is in Early Talks to Lead West End IF/THEN

Kerry Ellis might be returning to the West End soon! On a recent episode of Sheridan's Showstoppers, she shared with Sheridan Smith that she might star in If/Then next year.

"It's in very early conversations," said Ellis. "We're thinking about it. We haven't got a theatre yet."

If/Then is a musical with a libretto by Brian Yorkey and a score by Tom Kitt. It tells the story of a 38-year-old woman named Elizabeth who moves back to New York City for a fresh start. If/Then began previews on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on March 5, 2014, opened on March 30, 2014, and closed on March 22, 2015, a total of 401 performances and 29 previews. The Broadway production starred Idina Menzel, James Snyder, Anthony Rapp, Jenn Colella, and LaChanze.

Kerry originated the role of Meat, in Queen's We Will Rock You and was the first British Elphaba in the West End smash, Wicked, for which Kerry won the 2008 Whatsonstage.com Award for 'Best Takeover in a Role'. She then immediately transferred to Broadway and played Elphaba at the Gershwin Theater for 6 months, where she won the Broadway.com Audience Award for Favourite Female Breakthrough Performance, before returning to London for 6 months in 2009. Her many other leading role credits include Nancy in Oliver! at Drury lane, Eliza Doolittle My Fair Lady, Ellen in Miss Saigon and Fantine in Les Miserables.