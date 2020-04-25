Kerry Ellis Releases New Podcast KEEP CALM AND KERRY ON
On April 29, Kerry Ellis is releasing her new podcast Keep Calm And Kerry On. The series is launching with three exclusive episodes with conversations including Arlene Phillips, Beverley Knight and Kimberley Walsh. Recorded entirely during Lockdown via remote recording, These interviews will give a rare insight to the lives of the stars as they deal with life during this time.
Kerry Ellis is a West End and Broadway Star. Best known for playing the first British Elphaba In Wicked, We Will Rock You, Cats, Les Miserables and touring the world Performing with Rock Legend Brian May.
In this new series, Kerry is sitting down with stars of stage, song and screen to discuss their highs and lows. These candid and eye opening conversations discuss the realities of a life in front of the spotlight and what happens in the moments when it is not shining quite as bright.
In addition to our three Launch interviews, guests set to appear also include; Denise Van Outen, Alfie Boe, Marisha Wallace, Matt Flint, Samantha Barks, Alice Liveing and Shoshana Bean with more guests to be announced shortly.
These honest accounts of determination and success will leave you inspired and ready to take on any challenge. Each guest will have the chance to look back to their younger days, at moments that may have seemed to tough and give their one piece of advice to... Keep Calm And Kerry On.
Keep Calm And Kerry On is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast and all podcast apps. Produced By Peroxide Media.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Beloved actress Shirley Knight passed away from natural causes on April 22nd at the home of her daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, TX.... (read more)
Update: Amanda Kloots Shares Good News on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress; Doctors Will Implant Temporary Pacemaker
UPDATE: 'It looks like he had some irregular heart beating last night that scared [the doctors] enough to want to do a temporary pacemaker in Nick's h... (read more)
National Theatre Announces FRANKENSTEIN With Benedict Cumberbatch and ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA Will Be Available to Stream
The National Theatre has announced the next two productions that will be streamed live on YouTube every Thursday at 7PM BST via the National Theatre's... (read more)
THE LION KING North American Tour to Release Live Virtual Content to Commemorate 18th Anniversary
Disney's The Lion King will offer a day of free live virtual content on the Disney on Broadway Instagram page (@DisneyOnBroadway) on Monday, April 27 ... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti, Ben Platt and More Join Sondheim 90th Birthday Virtual Celebration
Additional star performances were announced today for the all-star special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, 'Take M... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Explains How Cancer Affected the Creation of LOVE NEVER DIES
Below, watch as Andrew explains how the show was created, and the hurdles the creative team overcame to make it a reality. ... (read more)