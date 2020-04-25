Kerry Ellis Releases New Podcast KEEP CALM AND KERRY ON

On April 29, Kerry Ellis is releasing her new podcast Keep Calm And Kerry On. The series is launching with three exclusive episodes with conversations including Arlene Phillips, Beverley Knight and Kimberley Walsh. Recorded entirely during Lockdown via remote recording, These interviews will give a rare insight to the lives of the stars as they deal with life during this time.

Kerry Ellis is a West End and Broadway Star. Best known for playing the first British Elphaba In Wicked, We Will Rock You, Cats, Les Miserables and touring the world Performing with Rock Legend Brian May.

In this new series, Kerry is sitting down with stars of stage, song and screen to discuss their highs and lows. These candid and eye opening conversations discuss the realities of a life in front of the spotlight and what happens in the moments when it is not shining quite as bright.

In addition to our three Launch interviews, guests set to appear also include; Denise Van Outen, Alfie Boe, Marisha Wallace, Matt Flint, Samantha Barks, Alice Liveing and Shoshana Bean with more guests to be announced shortly.

These honest accounts of determination and success will leave you inspired and ready to take on any challenge. Each guest will have the chance to look back to their younger days, at moments that may have seemed to tough and give their one piece of advice to... Keep Calm And Kerry On.

Keep Calm And Kerry On is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast and all podcast apps. Produced By Peroxide Media.





