Kerrigan & Lowdermilk Announce the Release Of the Digital Rights to Produce THE MAD ONES

They have also announced a free lab led by the creators to support digital productions and shorts.

Writing team, Kait Kerrigan (she/her) & Brian Lowdermilk (they/them or she/her) have announced the immediate release of the digital rights to produce their cult-hit musical The Mad Ones along with a free lab led by the creators to support digital productions and shorts.

Over the past few years, The Mad Ones' story of two girls in a car overcoming their grief has inspired a bestselling cast album, thousands of performance videos, viral fan-art, and over 20 million YouTube views. Now, through Concord Theatrical's groundbreaking hybrid license, theater companies can create public content to reach new digital audiences, while keeping the full digital production behind a paywall. Additionally, individual independent artists are encouraged to create digital shorts without needing a license.

Running October 5th - November 6th, The Mad Ones Lab is a digital program that will facilitate discussions with top artists from Broadway, film, television and animation about the process of making digital theatre, and provide over 180 participants with access to designers, coders, musicians, production resources, rehearsal / performance tracks and collaborators around the world. The Lab is artistic directed by Liz Fisher. Lab panelists and guests will include viral animatic artist Vivienne Medrano (aka VivziPop), casting director Kate Lumpkin, projection designer Patrick Lord, theater director and digital expert Jared Mezzocchi, media innovator and producer Adoara Udoji, creator of viral "Go Tonight" and "Run Away with Me" animatics Miranda Pla, theater and film actresses Emma Hunton and Krystina Alabado, from the original cast of The Mad Ones off-Broadway, and more.

"Theatre-making feels both endangered and vital right now. We're not interested in a scarcity of resources or competition. We want to raise up new voices and learn from each other," says Kait and Brian.

Interested in joining the fun? Peer through the keyhole at facebook.com/themadoneslab and youtube.com/user/kerriganlowdermilk.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You