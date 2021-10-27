Kenny Leon to Direct the World Premiere Production of KING JAMES Presented by Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Steppenwolf Theatre Company announced today Kenny Leon, acclaimed Tony and Obie Award-winning director will helm the world premiere production of King James by ensemble member Rajiv Joseph in the company's 2021/22 Comeback Season. Leon's lauded directing career spans stage and screen, including the 2014 revival of A Raisin in the Sun starring Denzel Washington (Tony Award for Best Direction and Best Revival) and most recently A Soldier's Play, which won the 2021 Tony Award for Best Revival. Co-commissioned and co-produced with Center Theatre Group, King James will have its world premiere in Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater, March 3 - April 10, 2022. Opening is Sunday, March 13, 2022.

"King" LeBron James's reign in Cleveland brings promise, prosperity and renewal to a city in desperate need of all three. It also brings together two friends who communicate best when they are talking and arguing about sports. King James is an intimate exploration of the place that sports and athletes occupy in our emotional lives and relationships. It explores the star player's impact on Cleveland, from his rookie season to the city's historic championship, and the lives of these two unlikely friends whose turbulent relationship is best navigated through their shared love of the sport in a verbal game of one on one. Though he is never seen in the show, LeBron James serves as a symbol for the hopes, desires and fears that they have bottled up since childhood.

King James features newly appointed Artistic Director and ensemble member Glenn Davis alongside Chris Perfetti. Previously announced director Anna D. Shapiro will direct the Spring 2022 remount of Steppenwolf's production of The Minutes on Broadway, which she was directing when theaters were shutdown.

King James will travel to the Center Theatre Group's Mark Taper Forum, June 1 through July 3, 2022; opening June 8, 2022. Tickets for "King James" and the rest of Center Theatre Group's upcoming seasons at the Mark Taper Forum and Kirk Douglas Theatre are currently available by subscription only. For information and to charge subscriptions by phone, call the Exclusive Subscriber Hotline at (213) 972-4444. To purchase subscriptions online, visit www.CenterTheatreGroup.org/Season.

Single tickets for Steppenwolf's production of King James go on sale at a later date. Classic and Flex Memberships to Steppenwolf's 2021/22 Comeback Season are currently available and offer first access to seats and easy exchanges; learn more steppenwolf.org/memberships.