Kenneth Branagh Will Direct Upcoming Bee Gees Biopic

Kenneth Branagh ("Thor," "Hamlet") has signed on to direct an upcoming biopic about The Bee Gees.

The film comes from the producers of "Bohemian Rhapsody" and will follow a similar trajectory, according to Deadline.

Ben Elton, who wrote the screenplay for Branagh's "All Is True," is on board to write the script. He is the bookwriter for "Love Never Dies," "We Will Rock You," "Tonight's the Night," and "The Beautiful Game."

The upcoming documentary comes from Paramount. The studio acquired the rights to use The Bee Gees' songs on film in 2019.

While Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb first began performing together in the late 1950s with folk and soft rock, their popularity mushroomed after they wrote songs for Saturday Night Fever that fueled the popularity of disco and led to one of the top-selling albums ever, earning them five Grammys including Album Of The Year.

A recent documentary about the Bee Gees, "How Can You Mend a Broken Heart," premiered on HBO in December of 2020.

