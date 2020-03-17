Kennedy Center Cancels All Performances Through May 10

Kennedy Center will cancel all public performances due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Read a statement below:

"As we continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our patrons, artists, staff, volunteers, and community at large, the Kennedy Center has canceled all public performances and events scheduled through Sunday, May 10, 2020, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Until further notice, the Kennedy Center campus and its facilities, including the restaurant, café, and other food service, will be closed to visitors. However, staff will be on hand to continue basic business operations. Kennedy Center programmers are exploring options for rescheduling artists and productions for a future date where possible.

[Editor's note: On March 12, the Kennedy Center announced cancellations through March 31. With today's updated announcement, performances and events are now canceled through May 10.]

The Kennedy Center is committed to providing the utmost flexibility for our patrons in light of these longer-term cancellations.

As the Kennedy Center is a non-profit institution relying on both ticket sales and contributed revenue, we ask patrons to consider donating the cost of their tickets. While canceling performances is necessary for the health of all our patrons, staff, artists, and volunteers, it will be a loss for the institution, making donations even more important. Patrons who choose to donate their tickets will help sustain our revenue during this time, allowing us to continue inspiring and impacting people through the performing arts, and receiving a tax deduction.

Ticketholders for performances scheduled to take place between now and May 10, 2020, have the following options:

Exchange their tickets for a future date or alternate show (where possible);

Donate their tickets, and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value;

Exchange their tickets for a Kennedy Center gift certificate; or

Receive a full refund for the value of the ticket and associated fees.

We strongly encourage patrons to consider donating their tickets back to the Kennedy Center. Our Box Office agents will be ready to accommodate individual patrons' needs. Due to anticipated volume, we ask for patience as we address each and every case. For assistance, please submit an online form or email the Advance Sales Box Office via email at boxoffice-advancesales@kennedy-center.org or call 202-416-8540 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, visit the Box Office between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

For the most up-to-date information regarding the Kennedy Center's response to COVID-19, please visit the Kennedy Center website. "





