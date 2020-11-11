Keala Settle Shares Exclusive Stories While Celebrating 1 Year of Theatre Podcast DRAMA.

DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell is available to download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever podcasts are found.

Tony Award® nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman, Hands on a Hardbody, Waitress) is the special guest on the one year anniversary episode of the theatre and entertainment podcast DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell. Settle dives deep into her fabulous career, the power of the theatre community, recovering from a stroke before the Oscars, singing "This is Me" in the global sensation The Greatest Showman, and much more!

Listen to the episode below!

Resident dramatics and twin brothers, Connor & Dylan MacDowell explore theatre, entertainment, pop culture, and the vibrance of love and life in New York City with Broadway performers, rising stars, and personalities within the theatre community. Joined weekly by thrilling special guests, they have intimately casual conversations about the dramatic journey that brought them here. With new episodes every Wednesday, listen in for your weekly dose of DRAMA!

Check out their recent episodes with Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Austin Scott (Hamilton), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom of the Opera), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Tyler Hanes (Cats, A Chorus Line), Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!), Rory O'Malley (Book of Mormon), Alexis Michelle (RuPaul's Drag Race), and many more Broadway stars.

