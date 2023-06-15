Kayla Davion and Danny Marin Join Lineup for KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee

This summer, Midnight Theatre presents "KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee," a monthly concert series featuring the sultry soul and blues inspired vocals of the magnetic Kyle Taylor Parker. Joining this month’s lineup of special guests are Kayla Davion (Tina, white girl in Danger) and Danny Marin (Drunk Musicals).

Each month, Parker will present a fresh playlist highlighting traditional blues music made famous by the likes of Dinah Washington and Nina Simone, as well as uniquely reworked arrangements of songs from today’s Top 100. With direction by Dionne Figgins(Motown, Smokey Joe’s Cafe) and music directed by Jason May, Parker promises an evening of luxury, levity, and release that is sure to nourish the heart, mind, and soul.

Performances begin June 26 with tickets on sale now.