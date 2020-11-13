Katrina Lenk Will Recur in Season Four of OZARK

Lenk will play Claire Shaw on the Netflix series.

Netflix announced today that Tony-winning actress Katrina Lenk will join the cast of "Ozark" in a recurring role for season four!

Lenk (Tony Award Winner for Best Actress in a Musical for The Band's Visit, Tommy) joins the cast as "Clare Shaw" - CEO of a leading biopharmaceutical company, whose judgement is corrupted as she learns the true cost of power.

Other cast members announced today include Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, Felix Solis, Bruno Bichir, and CC Castillo.

Herrera (The Exorcist, El baile de los 41) joins the cast as "Javi Elizonndro" - Member of the Navarro family who walks a fine line between playing the obedient lieutenant and scheming to take over his uncle's cartel.

Rothenberg (The Serpent, Ripper Street) joins the cast as "Mel Sattem" - A cop who fell from grace who now works as a P.I. He enjoys the chase and won't rest until he unravels the truth.

Solis (Ten Days in the Valley, Charmed) who plays "Omar Navarro" and DAMIAN YOUNG (The Trial of Chicago 7, Homeland) who plays "Jim Rettelsdorf" will both return as new series regulars. Both actors were previously recurring in Season 3.

Bichir (Narcos, The Bridge) joins the cast as "Navarro's Priest" - Navarro's confessor and confident; works for the cartel because he deeply believes he belongs where God is needed most.

Castillo (Outer Banks, True Detective) joins the cast as "Sheriff Leigh Guerrero" - Missouri law enforcement who refuses to play on anyone's terms but her own.

The new cast will join series stars Emmy Award® Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award® Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award® Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, John Bedford Lloyd, and Joseph Sikora in the new season.

As previously announced, Season 4 will be released in two parts, 7-episodes each and is set to begin production this year. Emmy Award® Nominee Chris Mundy will return as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque will also serve as executive producers. Laura Linney will serve as Co-Executive Producer.

Katrina Lenk originated the role of "Dina" in The Band's Visit (Tony Award, Lucille Lortel Award for Best Actress in a Musical, Dorothy Loudon and Clarence Derwent Awards). Her Broadway credits also include Company, Indecent, Once, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, and The Miracle Worker.

Watch Lenk's Tony performance with "The Band's Visit" here:

