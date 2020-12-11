Katori Hall Signs Overall TV Deal With Lionsgate

Playwright and screenwriter Katori Hall has signed an overall deal with Lionsgate to create and develop new television projects for the studio.

Under the deal, she will also commission work from Black playwrights, and mentor all who are commissioned, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"In this unprecedented moment, Black playwrights are particularly struggling - so much so that I fear some will leave the artform forever," Hall said. "This would undoubtedly be a major loss. Without theater, there would be no me. In fact, there would be no P-Valley. That's why I've partnered with Lionsgate on this initiative to help ensure that American Theater is more inclusive and diverse when the curtain rises again."

Hall's hit series "P-Valley" is based on her play, "Pussy Valley." It will return for a second season in 2021.

"Adapting my play from the stage to the screen was a decade-long odyssey, and I'm so grateful that the journey led me to a studio that understands the value of complex storytelling centered on marginalized people of color," she said. "I'm thrilled about this partnership with Lionsgate and I look forward to continuing to tell bold, impactful stories with the ability to reach a rich, diverse, global audience."

The playwright's impressive credits include "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," "The Mountaintop," "Hoodoo Love," "The Hot Wing King," and "Hurt Village."

"Hurt Village," according to The Hollywood Reporter, will be adapted into a feature film.