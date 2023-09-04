Kati Neiheisel Brings YESTERDAY...ONCE MORE to Pangea

Kati Neiheisel brings her love of the Carpenters back to Pangea with an encore performance of Yesterday...Once More, a show celebrating the musical legacy of sibling duo, Karen and Richard Carpenter. With musical direction by Gregory Toroian and directed by Lina Koutrakos, the show includes songs written by Richard Carpenter and John Bettis, Hal David and Burt Bacharach, Paul Williams and Roger Nichols, Leon Russell and more!

Throughout the 1970s, the Carpenters topped the charts with songs of joy - and comfort. More than four decades later, an international community of fans and singers of all ages are still inspired by their music, often posting their own renditions of Carpenters tunes on social media. Yesterday...Once More premiered at Pangea on Friday, October 15, 2021, coinciding with Richard Carpenter's 75th Birthday.

Stephen Mosher of BroadwayWorld Cabaret says: "Gratitude fills the air because Kati Neiheisel is more than equal to the task of representing the legacy of the Carpenters, and that of Karen herself."

Neiheisel was introduced to cabaret through Helen Baldassare's Cabaret Performance Workshop, where she met her musical director, Gregory Toroian. She has also studied with Marilyn Maye, and with the late musical director Barry Levitt. Her early supporters and mentors include Sue Matsuki, Susan Winter, and Deb Berman, the director of Neiheisel's 2018 MAC Award-nominated debut show Among the Stars.

Yesterday...Once More

Saturday, September 30 @ 7:00 pm

Musical Director Gregory Toroian on Piano

Skip Ward on Bass

David Silliman on Drums

Directed by Lina Koutrakos

Pangea

178 2nd Ave, NYC, 10003

www.pangeanyc.com

Tickets online $20: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2261758®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F75801?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Tickets at the door $25 (cash only)

$20 minimum per person (food or beverage)

The house opens at 6:00 pm for food and beverage service.