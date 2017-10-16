Kathryn Erbe, Kathy Najimy & Patrick Reilly to Appear at NYC Debut of DATING MY MOTHER Indie Film

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

Indie comedy DATING MY MOTHER will make its New York premiere as part of NewFest, NYC's largest LGBT film festival, at Cinepolis, Chelsea on October 21st.

DATING MY MOTHER stars Kathryn Erbe ("Law & Order: Criminal Intent") Kathy Najimy ("Veep"), James Le Gros ("Girls"), Paul Iacono ("The Hard Times of RJ Berger"), and newcomer Patrick Reilly, following the success of his Off-Broadway debut Afterglow.

Directed and written by Mike Roma, DATING MY MOTHER explores the intimate and sometimes tumultuous relationship between a single mother (Erbe) and her gay son (Reilly). Together they navigate the world of online dating as they search for their versions of "Mr. Right". Le Gros co-stars as Erbe's love interest, Najimy as her neighbor, and Iacono plays Reilly's potential boyfriend.

DATING MY MOTHER premiered at Frameline41 and marks Roma's directorial feature debut. The film is produced by Ashley Hillis.

Erbe is repped by Innovative Artists; Le Gros is with Industry Entertainment; Najimy is represented by Abrams Artists Agency, Iacono is repped by Michael Einfeld Management, and Patrick Reilly is with 44 West Entertainment.

The screening begins at 1:45pm on October 21st at Cinepolis, Chelsea (260 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011) and will be followed by a Q&A with the cast and crew. Tickets are on sale now. For more information about DATING MY MOTHER, visit www.datingmymother.com.

