Kathleen Turner & James Naughton to Star in Ivoryton's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

On December 8th and 9th, for two performances only, the Ivoryton Playhouse will present a very special production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL with Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe winner Kathleen Turner in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge and Tony award winner, James Naughton, as Marley and the Ghosts.

Inspired by spoken on-air radio performances that were popular in the early 20th Century, this new imagining of Charles Dickens' classic tale will feature an original score by John Forster performed by musicians of the New Haven Symphony Orchestra. The script is by Arthur Yorinks and the performance is conceived and directed by Elliott Forrest.

The cast also includes Playhouse Artistic Director, Jacqueline Hubbard, as well as Erik Bloomquist, Collin L. Howard, Josh Powell, Sarah Jo Provost and Tess Santarsiero. Fred Newman of A Prairie Home Companion, will be the on stage Foley artist, lending his creative talents to add mystery and atmosphere to this well-loved holiday classic. Mulled wine, gingerbread cookies and the village of Ivoryton illuminated with over 500,000 lights will make this a holiday experience to treasure.

VIP seating is available for both performances. General admission tickets are $75 and all funds will be used to purchase a new sound board for the Playhouse. Call the box office at 860.767.7318 to book your tickets now for this very special holiday performance.





