Kathleen Chalfant and More Join Star-Studded TWELVE ANGRY MEN Reading; Cady Huffman Directs

Producer Lauren Class Schneider announced today that Kathleen Chalfant, Ann Harada and Ana Villafañe will join the stellar all-female ensemble for the staged reading of Twelve Angry Men. Tony Award winner Cady Huffman will direct.

The all-star company of leading Broadway women will lend their impassioned voices to a reading of the classic play, Twelve Angry Men by Reginald Rose. "Rose wrote the original teleplay in1954, some 19 years before women could serve on juries in all 50 states. The female voices remind us how much change there's been and how much more change is still needed," Schneider said.

The reading will take place at 8:00 PM on Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd Street, NYC). A limited number of tickets are available for $60 on 12WomenNYC.com.

The cast includes (in alphabetical order):

· Geneva Carr - Tony Award nominee and Theater World Award winner, Currently Marissa Morgan on CBS' "Bull"

· Kathleen Chalfant - Tony Award winner Angels In America, Racing Demon, Dance With Me, Wit. 2018 Obie Award for Lifetime Achievement

· Lynn Cohen - Mags in "The Hunger Games," "Munich," Magda in "Sex and the City," Recipient of Richard Seff Award from Actors' Equity Association

· Jenn Colella - Tony Award nominee/Drama Desk winner for Come From Away. Original Broadway productions of If/Then, Chaplin, Urban Cowboy.

· Ariana DeBose - Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee, Currently Disco Donna in Summer:The Donna Summer Musical

· Ann Harada - On Broadway: Cinderella, Avenue Q, 9 To 5, Les Miserables, Seussical, M.Butterfly

· Amber Iman - Peggy in the national tour of Hamilton, Nina Simone in Soul Doctor, Shuffle Along (Broadway)

· Chilina Kennedy - Carole King in Beautiful Toronto/Broadway, Jesus Christ Superstar (Broadway), Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder(Broadway)

· Caitlin Kinnunen - Upcoming: The Prom on Broadway, Original Broadway cast of The Bridges of Madison County

· Jill Paice - Milo in the Original Broadway Cast of An American in Paris, two-time Helen Hayes Award winner

· Dale Soules - Frieda in "Orange is the New Black," Hair, Hands on a Hardbody, The Magic Show, The Crucible on Broadway

· Ana Villafañe - Starred as Gloria Estafan in On Your Feet! on Broadway. Currently starring in Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties off-Broadway.

Tony Award winner Cady Huffman will direct this exceptional cast. Among her Broadway performing credits: The Producers (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics' Circle Awards), The Will Rogers Follies (Tony nomination) Chicago, The Nance. For Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, she recently directed the opening number for the "Gypsy Of The Year" competition, which raised $5 million.

All performers are subject to change.

An all-female cast of this play, at this time, is relevant on so many levels," said Schneider, who has served as campaign staff on several presidential campaigns along with her experience as a Broadway producer. "The play also makes a powerful statement for the value of civic involvement. It's also exciting that seeing a play can motivate action" she said.

Following the staged reading on September 16, The League of Women Voters will be on hand to help audience members register to vote or update their voter information in advance of the November 6 Midterm elections.

Karen Azenberg, Pam Berlin, Sammi Cannold, Mary B. Robinson and Lynne Taylor-Corbett serve as Artistic Advisors for the reading.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

