Katharine McPhee Joins Murder Mystery Series THE ARTIST

Katharine McPhee has joined the cast of the new limited original series The Artist. According to Variety, the Smash star, along with Jill Hennessy, Ever Anderson and Ana Mulvoy Ten have all been cast in the The Network series. They join previously announced stars Patti LuPone, Hank Azaria, Zachary Quinto, Clark Gregg, Mandy Patinkin, Janet McTeer, and Danny Huston.

In the twilight of the Gilded Age, an ensemble of the era's celebrities including Thomas Edison, Edgar Degas and Evelyn Nesbit meet at the home of an eccentric and failing tycoon and his wife which ends in his untimely demise. A compelling murder mystery, this work of historical fiction will have you guessing until the final credits roll. In the show, McPhee will play a vaudeville performer named Nora Bayes.

Created, executive produced, written and directed by filmmaker and founder of The Network, Aram Rappaport, the limited series is currently in production on location in Connecticut. The seven-episode series will premiere in March 2025.

Joining Rappaport as producer of "The Artist" is his longtime collaborator, industry veteran Hilary Shor ("Children of Men," "The Paperboy"). Rappaport and Shor have partnered to create original content for the rapidly growing platform, The Network. Launched in May 2024, The Network is the only free premium streaming platform in the U.S. It is available on all devices across Apple, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire, X1, Xumo, and Web.

Katharine McPhee can most recently be seen starring in the Netflix Original Series Country Comfort. Previously she starred as ‘Paige Dineen’ on the CBS’ spy drama Scorpion and was featured in NBC’s award-winning musical series Smash, executive-produced by Steven Spielberg. Her other television credits include CSI: NY, Community, and Family Guy. Onstage, McPhee played the role of Jenna in Waitress both on Broadway and on the West End.