Kate Wetherhead, Hannah Elless, & More Complete Cast of THE OTHER JOSH COHEN

The complete cast of the critically-acclaimed musical comedy The Other Josh Cohen, opening Off-Broadway this fall at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street) has just been announced. Joining Drama Desk nominees Steve Rosen and David Rossmer - the show's creators, who will co-star in the title roles - are Drama Desk nominee Kate Wetherhead (Legally Blonde), Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Elizabeth Nestlerode (Once Tour), Luke Darnell(Million Dollar Quartet Vegas) and Louis Tucci (Buddy); Zachary Spound (Cruel Intentions: The Musical) will serve as swing.

Nominated for six Drama Desk Awards and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical upon its world premiere at SoHo Playhouse, The Other Josh Cohen features Book, Music and Lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen. Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster directs the Off-Broadway production, in which the actors also double as an onstage band, under the musical supervision of Dan Lipton (The Last Ship, Assoc.). The Other Josh Cohen begins previews Friday, October 26, 2018, with an opening night of November 12, for a limited engagement of seventeen weeks through February 24, 2019.

Josh Cohen just can't get a break. He's single, broke and to top it all off, his apartment's been robbed of everything but a Neil Diamond CD. Soon, though, his luck takes a turn when a mysterious envelope arrives that changes his life forever. Steve Rosen and David Rossmer play the hapless-yet-warmhearted title character - one eventful year apart - in this hilarious romantic comedy about courageously owning the hand life deals you, and making your own luck. The Other Josh Cohen was declared a "Critic's Pick!" by The New York Times, praising it as "Superb and sweetly funny, with an infectious score! ...The Other Josh Cohen is that precious rarity: an original musical with a life-affirming message and songs worth remembering." Backstage Magazine raved, "Ingenious and Uproariously Witty! The Other Josh Cohen is a hilarious and smart new musical. Imagine Seinfeld-meets-Rodgers & Hart."

A special recording of the musical will be released by Yellow Sound Label ahead of its Off-Broadway opening at The Westside Theatre. On the album, The Other Josh Cohen: a musical with songs, Rossmer and Rosen sing the title roles alongside an all-star lineup of special guest performers, including: six-time Emmy Award winner Hank Azaria (The Simpsons, Ray Donovan, Brockmire), two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster ("Younger," Thoroughly Modern Millie), Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), Tony nominee & Drama Desk winner Brian d'Arcy James (Something Rotten!, Shrek), Tony nominee & Drama Desk winner Richard Kind (The Big Knife, The Producers), Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Frozen star Caissie Levy, "Psych" star James Roday, Tony Award winnerLindsay Mendez (Carousel), Tony nominee & Drama Desk winner Celia Keenan-Bolger (Peter and the Starcatcher), Tony nominee John Ellison Conlee (The Full Monty), Sara Chase ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Sarah Bishop (Cabaret), E. Clayton Cornelious (Beautiful),Jeremy Geller (Shrek), Marissa Rosen (R.R.R.E.D.) and Rashidra Scott (Ain't Too Proud). The album, produced by Michael Croiter(Heathers: The Musical, Matilda), will be available for digital download on iTunes and Amazon, and in stores nationwide, on October 19, 2018.

Originally developed at New York Musical Festival, The Other Josh Cohen premiered in 2012 at the SoHo Playhouse, presented by Amas Musical Theatre, starring Rosen and Rossmer. In February 2014, the musical played a sold-out engagement at Paper Mill Playhouse as part of the theater's 75th Anniversary Season, which was followed by a limited engagement in Rochester, NY, in January 2018 at Geva Theatre Center. Geva serves as associate producer for this Off-Broadway production at Westside Theatre.

The design team for The Other Josh Cohen includes Scenic Designer Carolyn Mraz (Beardo, {my lingerie play}), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Jeff Croiter (Peter and the Starcatcher), Sound Designer Bart Fasbender (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) and Costume Designer Nikki Moody (Rocky Horror Show, Guys and Dolls at Bucks County Playhouse). Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting (Kaitlin Shaw, CSA), and General Management is by Brierpatch Productions.

The regular playing schedule for The Other Josh Cohen is Tuesdays at 7:00pm and Wednesdays-Saturdays at 8:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and 3:00pm matinees on Sundays. Tickets are $59-$110, and are now available for purchase by Telecharge (212-239-6200 or www.Telecharge.com)

ALBUM PRE-ORDER LINK: http://www.yellowsoundlabel.com

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You