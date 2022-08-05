Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kate Rockwell and Spencer Howard Will Welcome First Child This Fall

Rockwell will soon appear in The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre.

Aug. 5, 2022  

A Broadway baby is on the way! Broadway favorite Kate Rockwell and husband Spencer Howard will welcome their first child this October. BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the growing family!

Rockwell will soon appear in The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. She starred as the original Karen Smith in Mean Girls: The Musical at the August Wilson Theatre, which garnered her a Drama Desk nomination. A natural brunette, her previous Broadway dumb blondes include originating the role of Skylar in Bring It On: The Musical, as well as roles in Rock of Ages, Hair, and Legally Blonde. She's been seen recently as Anna on Amazon Prime's Harlem, Nina Bennett on Fox's Almost Family, and on Blue Bloods, High Maintenance, Deadbeat, and Sex and the City: the Movie. Some select regional theater highlights include Maria Von Trapp in The Sound of Music (Muny), Carrie Piperidge in Carousel (Arena Stages), Belle in Beauty and the Beast (Muny), and Mabel Normand in the world premiere of Hollywood (La Jolla Playhouse). Rockwell released her debut solo album, Back To My Roots, in 2018 on Broadway Records, and has performed her solo concert by the same name at Birdland Jazz Club, City Winery, and other venues in NYC.

Spencer Howard is the owner of Broadway Booker and a former Musical Theater performer. After graduating with a BFA from NYU, he spent the next 8 years traveling the world performing in shows such as West Side Story and Legally Blonde: The Musical.




