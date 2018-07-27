Kate Rockwell, Chris Sieber, Frankie Grande and More to Guest Star in R.R.R.E.D.

The new musical R.R.R.E.D. announced today the initial line-up of special guest stars who will fill the cameo role in the production at each performance. Two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber (The Prom, Shrek the Musical) will kick things off, performing at the July 28 and July 29 performances.

Additional guest stars, including Tony Nominee Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Musical), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Tony and Emmy Nominee Tovah Feldshuh ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Gypsy), Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Wicked), Tony Nominee Lauren Worsham (Gentlemen's Guide To Love & Murder), Frankie Grande (Rock of Ages, "Big Brother") and more will perform at select performances throughout August.

R.R.R.E.D. has music and lyrics by Katie Thompson and a book by Adam Jackman, Katie Thompson and Patrick Livingston, and is directed by Andy Sandberg and choreographed by Shea Sullivan. Performances begin July 28, 2018, with an official open set for August 19 at the DR2 Theatre (103 E 15th St, New York, NY). Tickets are available now by visiting Ticketmaster.com, or through RRREDTheMusical.com.

By the year 2100, the recessive gene that causes red-hair may cease to exist. Now, in the year 2018, a secret redheaded revolutionary organization is taking matters into their own hands, fighting back against their imminent extinction and standing up for the rights of redheads everywhere.

R.R.R.E.D. will feature Katie Thompson (Giant; Pump Boys & Dinettes) as "Victoria," Matt Loehr (Book of Mormon; The Sting) as "GJ," Marissa Rosen (The Marvelous Wonderettes) as "Stephanie Hicks," and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Kevin Zak (Clinton The Musical) as "Craig."

R.R.R.E.D. features Music Direction by Rodney Bush (Loophole), Scenic Design by Charlie Corcoran (Shining City, Irish Rep), Lighting Design by Jake DeGroot (Oh, Hello), Costume Design by Tony Award nominee Michael McDonald (Hair), Sound Design by David Sanderson (Pageant), Projection Design by Dan Scully (Rocky), Hair/Wigs by John D'Orazio / John D'Orazio Salon, Casting by Jason Styres, CSA, and the production stage manager is Gregory Fletcher. R.R.R.E.D. is produced by R.R.R.E.D. Productions LLC, Randi Zuckerberg, Judith Manocherian/Mary Sedarat, Drew Desky/Dane Levens, and Christine Nielsen/Steven Coggins in association with Laura Barket and Kara Goldin, and executive producer ABS Productions.

The performance schedule for R.R.R.E.D. is Mondays at 7:30pm, Tuesdays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 7pm.

