Kate Rockwell, Aisha Jackson, Carrie St. Louis And More To Star In THE LEADING LADY CLUB At 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Michelle Bailey, Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Aisha Jackson (Once Upon a One More Time, Disney's Frozen), Savy Jackson (Bad Cinderella), Emilie Kouatchou (The Phantom of the Opera), Caitlin McNeilage, Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Bring It On: The Musical), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Kinky Boots), Jillian Van Niel, and Kuhoo Verma (Plan B, The Big Sick) in The Leading Lady Club on March 1st, 2024 at 7:00 PM to kick off Women's History Month.

The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. Join this cast of phenomenally talented female-identifying performers for a night of songs featuring Broadway's leading ladies! Brought to you by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast.

The show will be Music Directed by Nissa Kahle and produced and hosted by Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana. Shira Zionce will serve as the Associate Producer. The Leading Lady Club plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 1st at 7PM. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees). Premiums are $89.50 (includes $9.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. This performance is also livestreaming at 7:00pm. Tickets to the livestream are $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees). Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT The Leading Lady Club

The Leading Lady Club is brought to you by the creators of “The Leading Lady Club Podcast,” a podcast celebrating women who are leading the way in various industries. From entertainment to sports to STEM, and everything in between, Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana sit down and talk with incredible women and find out how they got to where they are and what inspires them to keep pushing forward. Find out more at leadingladycreative.com

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non- profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers.

For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.