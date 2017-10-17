Kate Mulgrew and More Round Out Cast of 10th Annual LIVING FOR TODAY Concert

From "Star Trek" and "Orange is the New Black," Emmy nominee Kate Mulgrew will present the 2017 Recipients of Gilana's Fund at the 10th Annual "Living for Today" Concert.

LIVING FOR TODAY will present a benefit concert entitled "Living for Today: 'Celebrates Acceptance,'" on Monday, October 23 at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette St) beginning at 6:30PM. Tickets are $15; $25; and $100 (VIP seats which includes an after-show champagne toast with the company) and are available at www.joespub.com.

The concert is produced and directed by David Alpert (IF/THEN, The Trip to Bountiful, Artistic Director of Headline Programming at BroadwayCon) with music direction by Jason Wetzel (After Midnight).

The company for the 10th Annual "Living for Today" includes Max Crumm (Grease, Disaster), Ben Davis (Violet, A Little Night Music), Tony Award winner Daisy Eagan (The Secret Garden), Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening), Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig, Kinky Boots), Tamika Lawrence (Come From Away, The Book of Mormon), Tracy McDowell (Rent, Motown), Obie Award winner and Emmy nominee Kate Mulgrew ("Star Trek," "Orange is the New Black"), Tony Award winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, Side Show), Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen), Ceasar Samayoa (Come From Away, Sister Act), Britton Smith (After Midnight, Shuffle Along), James Snyder (Crybaby, If/Then), Ann Fraser Thomas (Broadway Inspirational Voices), with Kerri Brackin, Kai An Chee, Jayson Kerr, and Jed Resnick. Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida) hosts the event. Talent is subject to change.

LIVING FOR TODAY raises money for Gilana's Fund, which provides funding for educational programming promoting acceptance and understanding of our communities, each other, and ourselves. The annual concert series, which serves as a platform to announce the annual recipients of Gilana's Fund, was created in 2008 just a year after the loss of Gilana Alpert at the age of 26, by her brother David, a director in NYC, and has helped raise nearly $50,000. Gilana's Fund has benefited over twenty five deserving non-profit organizations nationwide. Visit www.gilanasfund.org for more information.

"LIVING FOR TODAY is an incredibly special night for me, and I'm thrilled to be celebrating our tenth annual concert!" said director and producer David Alpert. "In the midst of this administration, changing the culture and helping teach the world about acceptance is perhaps the most important thing I do this (and every) year. I'm thankful to have the support of these amazing Broadway performers as we raise money for my late sister's fund in the hopes that we can make a positive impact on the world. These days it's important to be a helper-to be the change we want to see in the world. It's crucial that we support organizations like Gilana's Fund that are doing something to make the world a more loving, accepting, and understanding place."

Past participants include Idina Menzel, Vanessa Williams, Jim Dale, Candice Bergen, Alice Ripley, Tituss Burgess, LaChanze, Tony Yazbeck, Aaron Lazar, Kerry Butler, Julia Murney, Jim Walton, Kate Shindle, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Stephen Spinella, Lena Hall, Erin Davie, Paige Davis, Tam Mutu, Emily Padgett, Eric Anderson, Jessica Rush, Janet Dacal, Nick Adams, and many more incredible performers.

