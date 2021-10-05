Kate Burton, Alex Newell & More Join A CHRISTMAS CAROL National Tour Led by Bradley Whitford

Casting has been announced today for the First National Tour of the five-time Tony Award-winning production of A Christmas Carol with Tony and Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton (Ghost of Christmas Past) and Grammy and SAG Award nominee Alex Newell (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig) joining the previously announced Bradley Whitford (Ebenezer Scrooge). This magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens' timeless story, adapted by Tony Award winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and originally directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus (Matilda), will play the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles (November 30, 2021-January 1, 2022) and The Smith Center in Las Vegas (November 23-28, 2021), with additional stops at Spokane's First Interstate Center for the Arts (November 12-13, 2021) and Phoenix's Orpheum Theatre (November 18-21, 2021).

Bradley Whitford (Ebenezer Scrooge) can currently be seen in the fourth season of Hulu's acclaimed series, "The Handmaid's Tale," in his Emmy Award-winning role of Commander Joseph Lawrence. He is known for his work in the Academy Award®-nominated films Get Out and The Post and will soon be seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda's tick, tick... Boom! He is currently filming Rosaline with Kaitlyn Dever and executive produced the documentary, Not Going Quietly, which is currently in select theaters.

Kate Burton (Ghost of Christmas Past) is a veteran of stage and screen, earning three Tony nominations (Hedda Gabbler, The Elephant Man, The Constant Wife) and three Emmy nominations ("Scandal," two for "Grey's Anatomy") throughout her illustrious career. She can next be seen in AppleTV+'s "Longboard," Showtime's "The First Lady," Hulu's "The Dropout," Amazon's "Bosch" spinoff, and Netflix's "Inventing Anna."

Alex Newell (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig) has an extensive list of credits both on Broadway and television, including fan favorite "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" and two hit Fox series, "Empire" and "Glee." Among many accolades, Alex earned a Grammy nomination for the cast recording of the Broadway revival of Once on this Island, in addition to Critics Choice and Hollywood Critics Association Award nominations. He has also released music through Atlantic Records and toured the world both as a solo artist and along with Adam Lambert.

The cast includes Chante Carmel as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Alex Nee as Ferdy/Nicholas, Sebastian Ortiz and Cade Robertson alternating as Tiny Tim, Brett Ryback as George, Harry Thornton as Young Ebenezer, Glory Yepassis-Zembrou as Little Fan, and Grace Yoo as Jess. Celia Mei Rubin will standby for Jess and Mrs. Cratchit, and Andrew Mayer is a Swing. Eight cast members - Eaves, Gill, Harrington, Hoch, Hunt, Nee, Ortiz, and Rubin - are returning from the original Broadway cast.

A holiday masterpiece for all ages, A Christmas Carol opened on Broadway to rave reviews on November 20, 2019, following critically acclaimed runs at The Old Vic, London. Breaking several box office records at the Lyceum Theatre, the production took home five 2020 Tony Awards for Best Original Score (Christopher Nightingale), Best Scenic Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Costume Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Hugh Vanstone), and Best Sound Design of a Play (Simon Baker), sweeping all categories in which it was nominated. It also won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation. A Christmas Carol will return to The Old Vic for its fourth season this year. In addition to this production, a second US production of A Christmas Carol will play San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre this holiday season.

This timeless - and timely - tale of isolation and redemption welcomes theatergoers into an immersive experience that is brimming with Christmas spirit. The production features dazzling staging, moving storytelling, and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

A Christmas Carol features scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner Rob Howell; lighting design by Tony Award winner Hugh Vanstone; sound design by Tony Award winner Simon Baker; music, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale; music direction by Remy Kurs; music supervision by Paul Staroba; music coordination by Howard Joines; casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger; movement by Lizzi Gee; and direction by Thomas Caruso.

A Christmas Carol is produced by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, Nathan Gehan, Jamison Scott, Catherine Schreiber, Peter Stern, Xin Wen, Cornice Productions, Jack Lane, Instone Productions, Nancy Gibbs/Joseph Longthorne, Mark Lonow & JoAnne Astrow, J. Scott & Sylvia G. Bechtel, Walport Productions, Alexandra Weinstein & Tobi Pilavin Weinstein, Propaganda Productions/42nd.Club, Beth Lenke/Wolfstone Productions, Tanninger Entertainment, CHK Productions/Louise H. Beard & Seriff Productions, Mark Lippman, Fiona Howe Rudin/Sammy Lopez, David Lambert/Shawn Arani, Brian Mutert & Derek Perrigo/Gary & Reenie Heath, and Terry Schnuck/Joel t Newman, with Associate Producer Chase Thomas.

