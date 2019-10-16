Karen Olivo, Ariana DeBose & Sergio Trujillo Among Others Join R.Evolución Latina's 2019 Dance-A-Thon Fundraiser
The non-profit arts organization R.Evolución Latina (RL) has provided programming since 2007 and continues to unite artists, youth and beyond as they gear up for 2020 at the 7th Annual Dance-A-Thon on November 10th 2019.
RL's yearly fundraiser is inspired by the iconic voices of 2019 that are standing up for what they believe in. From the people in the streets of Puerto Rico and Hong Kong to the young Greta Thunberg standing in front of world leaders declaring an emergency for our planet and our future.
Broadway performers and voices for change are dedicated to being in action to support the fundraising efforts of the 7th Annual Dance-A-Thon. Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge), Ariana DeBose ("WEST SIDE STORY"), Antuan Magic Raimone (Hamilton), Ana Isabelle ("WEST SIDE STORY"), Jon Rua (Hamilton/Sponge Bob), Ana Villafañe (New Amsterdam -NBC), Matthew Steffens (Queen of The Night) TONY nominee Robin de Jesus (The Boys in The Band), Luis Salgado (Paramour Cirque du Soleil, Hamburg) and Tony Award-winning choreographer and long-time supporter Sergio Trujillo (Ain't Too Proud) all to share their inspiration from the importance of being aware, to moving past your fears and being an Unstoppable women.
"It's thrilling to go back to the performers who inspired the start of this organization, artists who have become leaders and examples over the last eleven years. I'm proud to say I stand for this COMMUNITY of artists who inspire and create awareness of what is possible. TOGETHER WE ARE STRONGER... These are the faces of America today and the unstoppable voices as we fundraise to further impact our society!" says Luis Salgado founder director.
For the next 4 weeks anyone can join their favorite artist's team to be part of this campaign and an advocate for change that culminates in a 5 hour Dance event full of special guests, games, competitions and of course Dance. The Dance-A-Thon has raised over $300,000 to provide free arts programming to empower children, artists and the unheard.
Joining the event this year as another Unstoppable voice Broadway performer Brett Sturgis (On Your Feet Broadway) who will be choreographing this year's high energy opening number. RL founder and the event's Master of Ceremonies, Luis Salgado will keep everyone moving as DJ Franklyn Ayala keeps the beats flowing.
The Dance-A-Thon is open to all ages and everyone is welcome to attend and hit the dance floor Sunday November 10th, 1pm -6pm at Harlem School of the Arts - 645 Saint Nicholas Ave. New York, NY.
To become a fundraiser or to make a donation visit DANCE-A-THON 2019
Tickets are on sale at REvolucionLatina.org
For more information, please visit REvolución Latina online at REvolucionLatina.org, at facebook.com/revlatina, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/revlatina
R.Evolución Latina (RL) is an organization that empowers the artistic community and inspires growth within the Latino community through educational support programs, productions and partnerships. With the slogan "Dare to Go Beyond", the organization is modeled on what it calls "The Circle Effect", a platform that seeks to create a multilevel, multicultural, and multigenerational community where leaders are nurtured and supported, and they in turn make a difference and support others in their neighborhood.
RL's most celebrated programs include the Beyond Workshop Series, an adult educational scholarship for professional and emerging artists, and the D2GB School Arts Program, which brings teaching artists to New York City schools year-round. The program integrates theater, dance, and music into the classroom to enhance achievement in math, science, literacy, languages, problem-solving, and critical thinking, among other areas.
