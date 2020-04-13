Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey and More to Appear as Guests on THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW Episode 2
Art Lab and ShowTown Productions will present a new web series THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW; airing on YouTube every Tuesday at 7:00PM. Hosted by co-creators Howie Michael Smith and Andy Truschinski episode 2 will feature actors Kara Lindsay & Kevin Massey, Dr. Dan O'Neill MD, Animator/Director Gene Kim and Doctors Without Borders will be the featured charity.
Guests for future episodes will be announced shortly. Each episode will be 15 minutes.
THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW is a 15-minute variety - you guessed it - SHOW unlike anything else online. Tune in each week for new episodes that combine art, medicine and science. You could see a Broadway performer singing Rent in the living room, visual artists finding new inspiration in their studios, the comforting thoughts of an esteemed MD, or an accredited marine biologist exploring not just the beauty but the fragility of the ocean. There will also be cooking with a gourmet chef, pet stories to uplift and entertain, and more! We hope you'll join us as we escape the shadows of this pandemic and build towards the light of community, caring and creativity.
Show THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW how you are creatively spending your time while social distancing. Submit a video to: theshowmustgoonshow@5ee.nyc
Tune in every Tuesday at 7PM to YouTube and follow THE SHOW MUST GO ON...SHOW on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
