Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Announces Fall Festival 2023

Kaatsbaan announces the lineup of their 2023 Fall Festival-three weekends of exceptional performances and artistic innovation at the enchanting Kaatsbaan Cultural Park. From classical ballet to contemporary opera, this festival promises to captivate audiences with its diverse lineup and unforgettable experiences. For tickets and more information, visit: Ticketing Link: https://kaatsbaan.org/performances-festivals.

"We are proud to announce our 2023 Fall Festival, a remarkable celebration of artistic expression and creativity," said Adam Weinert, Artistic Associate. "This year's lineup features an array of captivating performances that will inspire and delight audiences of all ages. From the long-awaited return of Kenneth MacMillan's 'Ballade' to the world premiere of Roderick George's thought-provoking piece, 'The Missing Fruit,' each performance offers a unique and memorable experience."

Highlights of Festival Festival 2023 include:

Kenneth MacMillan's "Ballade" (1972)

Date: September 9th at 6pm, September 10th at 1pm

Venue: Outdoors, Mountain Stage

Tickets: $45/$75/$100

Kaatsbaan presents the long-awaited return of Kenneth MacMillan's "Ballade," a chamber work that has not graced the stage since 1972. Originally created for The Royal Ballet's New Group, this ballet unfolds on an austere set with a white table and chairs. As the performance unfolds, four dancers engage in a choreographic game of poker, where alliances form and hearts are won. MacMillan's fluid choreography, infused with gentle emotions and nods to classical traditions, creates a kaleidoscope of captivating dance. The $100 ticket includes admission to a pre-show talk and reception beginning at 3:30 on Saturday, September 9th.

Roderick George's "The Missing Fruit" (World Premiere)

Dates: September 22nd and 23rd, 6pm

Tickets: $45/$75

Venue: Outdoors, Mountain Stage

The world premiere of the evening-length "The Missing Fruit" by Roderick George. Inspired by the recent Black Lives Matter protests, this groundbreaking performance explores the experiences of Black, indigenous, and people of color, shedding light on their struggles against oppression while celebrating the resilience and joy within their communities. Roderick George, the visionary founder and artistic director of kNoname Artist, presents a powerful performance that confronts issues of colorism, class, and social-economic differences, creating space for profound reflection and celebration.

New York Theatre Ballet's Family-Friendly "The Firebird" and "Scramble"

Date: September 24 at 1pm, 3pm, and 5:30pm

Venue: Black Box Theater

Tickets: $10 students, $20 adults, $50 families (2 adults and 2 children)

The acclaimed New York Theatre Ballet presents performances of the beloved "Once Upon a Ballet" series. Perfect for audiences aged 3 and up, this one-hour program brings to life the timeless tale of "The Firebird", featuring delightful choreography by Richard Holden alongside Merce Cunningham's playful "Scramble." A magical experience that will captivate young and old alike.

Ruckus Early Music with line dance caller Sargent Seedoo

Date: September 29th at 7pm

Black Box Theater

Tickets: $25

Dynamic and collaborative baroque band, Ruckus Early Music is known for their visceral and playful approach. Their evocative performances have garnered widespread acclaim, seamlessly blending delicate nuances with powerful, energetic moments. In this special program, Ruckus joins forces with acclaimed line dance caller Sargent Seedoo, igniting the stage with infectious rhythms that will have the audience on their feet.

Tan Dun's "Ghost Opera"

Date: September 30th at 7pm and October 1st at 1pm

Venue: Black Box Theater Time

Tickets: $45

Wu Man and the Attacca Quartet team up to perform Tan Dun's Ghost Opera, a pioneering work that dramatically combines elements of both Chinese and Western cultures. Pipa master, Wu Man, has been associated with the piece since its composition 30 years ago. Ghost Opera evokes the spirits of Bach and Shakespeare - in the manner of ancient folk traditions and traditional shamanistic Chinese music, complete with elements of paper, water, stone, metal, and vocals. This new production, in association with the Ojai Music Festival, incorporates dance via dancer/choreographer PeiJu Chien-Pott and is reimagined through Jon Reimer's direction.

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, poetry, culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and two outdoor stages. Sitting on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement - just two hours north of New York City. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, physical or mental ability.