Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More on Virtual Events
KISS ME, KATE 1999 Revival to Stream on BroadwayHD This Month

KISS ME, KATE 1999 Revival to Stream on BroadwayHD This Month

Kiss Me, Kate features 18 classic Cole Porter songs, including "Always True to You in My Fashion," "Too Darn Hot," and "Brush Up Your Shakespeare.” 

Jan. 05, 2023  

BroadwayHD will be bringing the 1999 revival of Cole Porter's masterpiece to their platform for its exclusive worldwide release on January 15, 2023. The musical comedy, winner of five Tony Awards® and recipient of 8 Olivier Award nominations was filmed during its West End run. Kiss Me Kate starring Broadway veterans Brent Barrett and Rachel York, centers around the hilarious misadventures both on and off the stage between a pair of squabbling couples during a production of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew.

Set on opening night, the tempestuous love lives of actor-manager Fred Graham (Brent Barrett) and his leading lady - and ex-wife - Lilli Vanessi (Rachel York) are set to collide. Troubles worsen when Fred's current lover, Lois Lane (Nancy Anderson), her gambler boyfriend Bill (Michael Berresse), and a set of gun-toting gangsters are added to the mix - resulting in a hilarious battle of the sexes. Kiss Me, Kate, directed by Michael Blakemore and featuring a book from Sam and Bella Spewack, features 18 classic Cole Porter songs, including "Another Op'nin', Another Show," "Wunderbar," "So in Love," "Always True to You in My Fashion," "Too Darn Hot," and "Brush Up Your Shakespeare."

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD said, "Kiss Me, Kate is an entertaining homage to Shakespeare that features a razor sharp script and unforgettable performances. We are delighted to share this exclusive worldwide premiere with our subscribers."

Using BroadwayHD, theater fans can watch Kiss Me, Kate and a selection of the world's greatest theatrical productions, including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Les Misérables, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.



Related Stories
The Life of James Zappalorti Virtual Panel Talk to be Presented by Staten Island Museum Photo
'The Life of James Zappalorti' Virtual Panel Talk to be Presented by Staten Island Museum
The public is invited to join Yes, And artists and special guests for this timely virtual discussion on Thursday, January 19 at 6:30pm that centers on the memory of Staten Islander James Zappalorti and the ways in which his unfortunate death created and continues to inspire social change.
Theater Resources Unlimited to Present TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading Series in Febr Photo
Theater Resources Unlimited to Present TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading Series in February
Theater Resources Unlimited will present the 23rd annual series of new plays, now virtual, by TRU writers produced by TRU producers, as part of TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading Series on Sundays, February 12 & 19, 2023 at 3pm.
TRU to Present Forging Partnerships In Foreign Markets Photo
TRU to Present 'Forging Partnerships In Foreign Markets'
TRU will present Going Global: Forging Partnerships in Foreign Markets on Friday January 6, 2023.
THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL to Stream on Broadway on Demand Photo
THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL to Stream on Broadway on Demand
Doris Dear s back teaming with BroadwayOnDemand to stream her annual holiday extravaganza, ‘The Doris Dear Christmas Special’ filmed LIVE at The Triad Theater in NYC! The streaming starts on December 23rd running until January 1st.

More Hot Stories For You


PETER PAN GOES WRONG Will Open on Broadway This SpringPETER PAN GOES WRONG Will Open on Broadway This Spring
January 5, 2023

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, from the team that brought us The Play That Goes Wrong, is coming to Broadway this season! See who's in the cast, how to purchase tickets and more.
Sonya Balsara Joins ALADDIN as Jasmine Beginning Next WeekSonya Balsara Joins ALADDIN as Jasmine Beginning Next Week
January 5, 2023

Disney’s hit musical Aladdin will welcome Sonya Balsara to the company as Jasmine beginning Thursday, January 19. Aladdin marks Balsara’s Broadway debut, though she played the role on Broadway for several weeks last fall. 
Now Hiring: Choreographer, Marketing Manager and More - BroadwayWorld ClassifiedsNow Hiring: Choreographer, Marketing Manager and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds
January 5, 2023

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 1/5/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.
Wake Up With BWW 1/5: HADESTOWN Becomes Longest-Running Show at the Walter Kerr, and More!Wake Up With BWW 1/5: HADESTOWN Becomes Longest-Running Show at the Walter Kerr, and More!
January 5, 2023

Top stories include Hadestown becoming the longest-running show at the Walter Kerr Theatre, and The Lion King having the highest-grossing week in Broadway history! Plus, James Marsden reveals he has his sights on Broadway, and more!
Harvey Fierstein Gifts $250,000 Matching Grant To Tony-Winning La MaMa Experimental Theatre ClubHarvey Fierstein Gifts $250,000 Matching Grant To Tony-Winning La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club
January 4, 2023

La MaMa ETC has announced a $250,000 matching grant from the actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein, one of La MaMa's most beloved and iconic artists, to help complete the renovation and historic restoration of La MaMa's landmark building at 74 East 4th Street.  The gift was announced by Mary Fulham, La MaMa's Managing Director.  
share