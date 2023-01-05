KISS ME, KATE 1999 Revival to Stream on BroadwayHD This Month

BroadwayHD will be bringing the 1999 revival of Cole Porter's masterpiece to their platform for its exclusive worldwide release on January 15, 2023. The musical comedy, winner of five Tony Awards® and recipient of 8 Olivier Award nominations was filmed during its West End run. Kiss Me Kate starring Broadway veterans Brent Barrett and Rachel York, centers around the hilarious misadventures both on and off the stage between a pair of squabbling couples during a production of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew.

Set on opening night, the tempestuous love lives of actor-manager Fred Graham (Brent Barrett) and his leading lady - and ex-wife - Lilli Vanessi (Rachel York) are set to collide. Troubles worsen when Fred's current lover, Lois Lane (Nancy Anderson), her gambler boyfriend Bill (Michael Berresse), and a set of gun-toting gangsters are added to the mix - resulting in a hilarious battle of the sexes. Kiss Me, Kate, directed by Michael Blakemore and featuring a book from Sam and Bella Spewack, features 18 classic Cole Porter songs, including "Another Op'nin', Another Show," "Wunderbar," "So in Love," "Always True to You in My Fashion," "Too Darn Hot," and "Brush Up Your Shakespeare."

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD said, "Kiss Me, Kate is an entertaining homage to Shakespeare that features a razor sharp script and unforgettable performances. We are delighted to share this exclusive worldwide premiere with our subscribers."

Using BroadwayHD, theater fans can watch Kiss Me, Kate and a selection of the world's greatest theatrical productions, including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Les Misérables, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.