KINKY BOOTS Welcomes Westminster 'Best In Show' Winner To Broadway!

The Tony Award-winning cast of Kinky Boots is about to meet Flynn the Bichon Frise -- aka the winner of the 2018 Westminster Dog Show!

Flynn is the adorable Bichon Frise who was named "Best in Show" yesterday at the 2018 Westminster 'Best in Show'. This Valentine's Day, he continues his NYC tour, making his Broadway debut with a walk-on role in Broadway's hottest show!

Check out Flynn winning the first level of the competition below. He'll blend right in with the superstar Kinky Boots cast!

Kinky Boots has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its fifth year, an Olivier Award-winning production in London, an Australian production that opened in October 2016 and an upcoming production in Germany. Other previous productions include a National Tour that played more than US 80 cities, an Award-winning, extended run in Toronto, two productions in Korea, and a Japanese language production. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Kinky Boots is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





