By: Jan. 18, 2024

KIDS' NIGHT ON BROADWAY Returns in February With Free Tickets to HAMILTON, SIX, WICKED, and More!

 The Broadway League's Kids’ Night on Broadway® will return this winter to New York City on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 featuring 14 Broadway shows to choose from. Kids’ Night on Broadway is a Broadway League event where kids 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Tickets will be available for purchase at a later date. To learn more and be the first to know when tickets go on sale, sign-up for The Broadway Fan Club at KidsNightonBroadway.com. (Minimum age of 13 years to join the free Fan Club.)

“Kids’ Night on Broadway returns this winter with 14 exceptional shows welcoming kids, teens, and families to come together and experience thrilling live theatre right in the heart of New York’s Theatre District,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “Our latest research shows that the average age of a first-time Broadway theatregoer from New York City and NYC suburbs ranges between 14-15 years old. Having younger audiences attend Broadway is sure to create special core memories where they develop a greater appreciation for the arts and hopefully become lifelong fans of Broadway.”

Participating shows include:

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Aladdin

*& Juliet

Back to the Future: The Musical

Chicago

Hamilton

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Kimberly Akimbo

The Lion King

MJ The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

*SIX

Spamalot

Wicked

*The performance date for & Juliet will take place on Thursday, February 15th.

*The performance date for SIX will take place on Wednesday, February 14th. 

Kids’ Night on Broadway is celebrated with in-theatre special activities including talkbacks, sing-alongs, art projects, Kids’ Night on Broadway activity books, and more. Also, select restaurants will be offering exclusive discounts. Audience members attending their first Broadway show can let the world know with “My First Broadway Show” stickers, available at participating theatres. These stickers are a great way to remember one’s first Broadway experience as guests can place them on their show’s Playbill as a keepsake or don them for fun.
 

All guests attending Kids’ Night on Broadway must have a ticket to the show. The offer is applied as 50% off each ticket when purchased as a pair; no additional ‘free’ tickets are added to orders.


Joining The Broadway Fan Club is free of charge and offers members the opportunity to stay up-to-date with Broadway's current and future happenings. Members will receive occasional Broadway show discount ticket offers, monthly Broadway newsletters, and information about programs such as Kids' Night on Broadway, all from The Broadway League, the official trade association for the Broadway industry. One must be age 13 or up to join the free Fan Club.

Kids’ Night on Broadway will continue to take place throughout the year in multiple cities around the country with different shows and venues providing their own unique approach to the event. Please visit KidsNightonBroadway.com for specific dates and locations. This nationwide program is designed to introduce a new generation to the experience of live theatre.

Kids’ Night on Broadway, a year-round national audience development program of The Broadway League, is generously presented by The New York Times. Since 1996, more than 200,000 kids and teens have attended Broadway shows.

The Broadway League (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry representing more than 700 members from nearly 200 national and international markets including theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry. Key League programs and resources such as Kids’ Night on Broadway®, The Jimmy Awards®/National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, Broadway Bridges®, Black to Broadway, ¡Viva! Broadway®, Broadway Membership Fellows, Broadway Speakers Bureau, and the Internet Broadway Database® (ibdb.com) represent the League’s ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive culture within the industry that is geared toward accessibility and advancements of audience development, industry practices, and workforce opportunities. Since 1967, The Broadway League has been co-presenting the annual Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards®. BroadwayLeague.com



Recommended For You