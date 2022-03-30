K-Pop Singer Luna to Star in New Musical KPOP; Broadway Dates Announced!

The upcoming premiere of KPOP, the new musical about the global K-pop phenomenon, will begin performances on Broadway with previews starting on Thursday, October 13, 2022, in advance of an opening night on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The show will play at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street). The announcement was made at a press conference this morning at the Korean Cultural Center New York.

In addition, one of the world's 's biggest recording stars, Korea's Luna, was introduced to the New York media at the press event. She will make her Broadway debut starring in KPOP. Luna began her musical career as a member of the popular K-pop group f(x) and has had a meteoric rise as a solo artist with many #1 hit songs. She has also established herself as a theatre actor appearing in numerous stage musicals including Korean productions of In the Heights and Mamma Mia, as well as film and television roles. Her latest single, "Madonna," was released in September 2021 and immediately was a chart topper.

At the announcement, Luna said, "Anyone who has followed my career knows that musical theatre has always been a driving passion of mine. Broadway represents the pinnacle of achievement in my profession, so being able to bring my culture-this Korean artform-to the fans who flock here from all over the world to see a Broadway show is the honor of my life."

Complete casting for KPOP will be announced shortly.

KPOP was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim and features a book by Mr. Kim; music, lyrics, and music production by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. Direction is by Teddy Bergman with choreography by Jennifer Weber and Music Direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey. Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, Costume Design is by Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, Lighting Design is by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Sound Design is by Peter Hylenski, Projection Design is by Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design is by Mia M. Neal, and Makeup Design is by Joe Dulude II.

KPOP is the story of global superstars putting everything on the line for a special one-night only concert, when one singer's inner struggle threatens to dismantle one of the biggest labels in the industry. Pulsing with infectious beats, electrifying choreography, and breathtaking joy, KPOP is an all-consuming multimedia experience that explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the heart-thumping international phenomenon.

In a joint statement, Mr. Forbes and Mr. Parnes said, "The driving force of this production of KPOP has always been to fuse the vibrant, joyful, and wildly entertaining world of K-pop with the powerful storytelling of a Broadway musical. The result is something that no one has ever seen before on stage, complete with epic production values, catchy songs, passion, and heart. In the world of K-pop, no one embodies these elements better than Luna. We are thrilled to introduce Broadway audiences to one of the most exciting music superstars in the world."

An earlier version of the show, produced by Ars Nova in association with Ma-Yi Theater and Woodshed Collective, played to sold-out crowds Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2017, and was the recipient of the 2018 Richard Rodgers Award, three Lucille Lortel Awards, including Best Musical, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award, and seven Drama Desk Award nominations.