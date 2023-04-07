Watch: KPOP THE MUSICAL Releases 'Amerika (Checkmate)' Ahead of Broadway Cast Recording

An all new track has been released ahead of the Original Broadway Cast Recording of KPOP the Musical.

Following the release of "Super Star" and "Upduryuh (Bow Down)," "Amerika (Checkmate)" is the third track to be made available from the forthcoming Original Cast Recording of KPOP, which is set for digital release on Monday, May 8 and on CD Friday, May 12. Featuring vocals by KPOP boy group F8, "Amerika (Checkmate)" debuts today alongside an accompanying performance video.

Check it out below!

Of the track, Music and Album Producer, Composer, and Lyricist Helen Park notes: "This number describes the tension between people that couldn't be more opposite from each other -- who are also oppressed under the same power, America. My goal with this song was to bring out this tension and duality without one overpowering the other."

Available for preorder and presave now, KPOP - Original Broadway Cast Recording was produced by Helen Park, Matt Stein, and Harvey Mason Jr. (NCT 127, Red Velvet), and features music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Park and music and lyrics by Max Vernon. The first-ever Broadway musical to celebrate Korean culture with Korean, Korean-American, and API representation on and off-stage, the album features a star-studded cast of performers from the world of K-pop, including chart-topping superstar and lead Luna, BoHyung (from the K-pop group SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO), Min (from the K-pop group Miss A), Kevin Woo (from the K-pop group U-KISS), and more.

ALBUM TRACKLISTING

1. This Is My Korea 우리 이야기

2. 엎드려 Up Du Ryuh (Bow Down) (Intro)

3. 엎드려 Up Du Ryuh (Bow Down)

4. F8 Intro

5. 한국놈 Hanguknom (Korean Man)

6. Still I Love You 아직도 사랑해

7. Perfect 완벽한 걸

8. Wind Up Doll 태엽인형

9. Halfway 중간 지점

10. Super Star 슈퍼스타

11. 시간 낭비 Shi Gan Nang Bee (Waste of Time)

12. 벙어리새 Bung Uh Ree Sae (Mute Bird)

13. Amerika (Checkmate) 아메리카

14. Supergoddess 슈퍼가디스

15. Gin & Tonic 진 앤 토닉

16. Meant 2 B 멘 투 비

17. 흔들어 Hun Du Ruh (Shake It)

18. Phoenix 불사조

19. Blast Off 발사