Track List Revealed for KPOP Original Broadway Cast Album

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of KPOP is coming soon! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Sony Masterworks Broadway will release the album digitally on May 8 and physically on May 12, 2023. The album was originally scheduled to be released on February 24, 2023.

KPOP on Broadway played its final performance December 11 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

KPOP Original Broadway Cast Recording Track List:

1. This Is My Korea

2. Upduryuh (Bow Down) Intro

3. Upduryuh (Bow Down)

4. F8 Intro

5. Hanguknom (Korean Man)

6. Still I Love You

7. Perfect

8. Wind Up Doll

9. Halfway

10. Super Star

11. Shi Gan Nang Bee (Waste of Time)

12. Bung Uh Ree Sae (Mute Bird)

13. Amerika (Checkmate)

14. Supergoddess

15. Gin & Tonic

16. Meant 2 B

17. Hunduruh (Shake It)

18. Phoenix

19. Blast Off

KPOP was directed by Teddy Bergman; book by Jason Kim; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; music and lyrics by Max Vernon; and choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The production starred Luna, Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.