Track List Revealed for KPOP Original Broadway Cast Album

Sony Masterworks Broadway will release the album digitally on May 8, 2023.

Mar. 15, 2023  
KPOP

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of KPOP is coming soon! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Sony Masterworks Broadway will release the album digitally on May 8 and physically on May 12, 2023. The album was originally scheduled to be released on February 24, 2023.

KPOP on Broadway played its final performance December 11 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

KPOP Original Broadway Cast Recording Track List:

1. This Is My Korea
2. Upduryuh (Bow Down) Intro
3. Upduryuh (Bow Down)
4. F8 Intro
5. Hanguknom (Korean Man)
6. Still I Love You
7. Perfect
8. Wind Up Doll
9. Halfway
10. Super Star
11. Shi Gan Nang Bee (Waste of Time)
12. Bung Uh Ree Sae (Mute Bird)
13. Amerika (Checkmate)
14. Supergoddess
15. Gin & Tonic
16. Meant 2 B
17. Hunduruh (Shake It)
18. Phoenix
19. Blast Off

KPOP was directed by Teddy Bergman; book by Jason Kim; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; music and lyrics by Max Vernon; and choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The production starred Luna, Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.




