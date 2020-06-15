Justin Sayre Presents Livestream World Premiere Of 5,6,7,8-DIE

At MorningStar Dance Studio and Modeling in Baffomette Parish, Louisiana, some little girls make their dreams come true, but for some, the nightmare is just beginning. With influences from Dario Argento's Suspiria to Dance Moms! Justin Sayre brings their wild new camp offering, 5,6,7,8 -DIE! to Livestream on June 21, 2020, at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST, directed by Tom Detrinis. The virtual showing will be live-streamed via Zoom with a suggested donation of $20 dollars. Part of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Bail Funds for Protestors in the Black Lives Matter Movement.

5,6,7,8-DIE! will feature the comedic genius of Drew Droege (HEATHERS), Sam Pancake (GILMORE GIRLS), Daniele Gaither (MADtv), Leslie-Ann Huff (Vampire Diaries), Jenn Harris (HIGH MAINTENANCE, SILENCE!), Jeff Hiller (30 ROCK, UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT), Ryan Garcia (COMMUNITY), Michael Cyril Creighton (SPOTLIGHT, THE POST), Isaac Oliver, (HIGH MAINTENANCE, GLOW) Tom Detrinis (90210), Anglea Cristantello (911), Tommy Hobson (THE FRESH BEAT BAND) Tyler Phillips, and Lauren Weedman (LOOKING). With special guests, Pete Zias, Tim Murray and Roz Drezfalez.

Something's wrong in Baffomette Parish, Louisiana, but no one seems to pay attention. When little Kelly Lockery goes missing, only her mother, Becky (WEEDMAN) seems to care. Kelly was part of the elite Five-Alive Dance squad, at the MorningStar Dance Academy and Modeling run by Mr Jeremy (HILLER) and his sister, Belleth (PANCAKE). When Allison Newintown (GARCIA) and her daughter Kimberly (OLIVER) move to town, Allison looks for a way to get her daughter to be a little more social. Little does she know what hell she's walking into.

"I think humor and delight always have to be part of the revolution! Without it, we lose track of what we are fighting for" says Sayre, "Camp is an act of protest. It's eschewing the norm and turning it on its head. Doing these plays online, have been a lifeline for me and the company, in these troubling times. If we can do a little good out there, that's a huge plus for us."

Justin Sayre, praised for their "deeply passionate soul and acerbic wit" by The New York Times, is a writer and performer who Michael Musto called, "Oscar Wilde meets Whoopi Goldberg." He was hailed as one the "Funniest People in Brooklyn" by Brooklyn Magazine and among "LA's 16 Most Talented LGBT Comics" by Frontiers Magazine. Mean, the third in his trilogy of young adult novels from Penguin Books was released in 2019. Sayre's works for the theatre has been seen at LaMaMa, The Wild Project, Ars Nova, and more. Sayre's Ravenswood Manor was recently produced at LA's Celebration Theater and hailed as "a sharply written and well-acted exemplar of the horror-comedy genre" by The Los Angeles Times. Sayre also writes for television, working with Michael Patrick King on his hit CBS comedy "2 Broke Girls" and for Fox's "The Cool Kids." Sayre also appeared on HBO's "The Comeback" with Lisa Kudrow.

5,6,7,8-DIE! by Justin Sayre, directed by Tom Detrinis, Assistant directed by Luis AlvarezSchacht and Stage Managed/Produced by Casey Deal will be presented on Zoom, June 21, at 8pm EST / 5pm PST.

Suggested Donations of $20. Proceeds go to Bail Funds for BLM Protestors.

