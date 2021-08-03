Julie Halston Joins AND JUST LIKE THAT... in Former SEX AND THE CITY Role

Bitsy Von Muffling is coming back to the Sex and the City universe - Broadway mainstay Julie Halston has joined the cast of the revival series And Just Like That... in her former role.

Bitsy is a New York socialite who married flamboyant cabaret singer Bobby Fine in the season 5 episode of the HBO original "I Love a Charade," according to Deadline. She appeared for the last time in an episode from season six.

Nathan Lane appeared in the original series as Bobby Fine, but there's no word yet on whether or not he will return for the revival series.

And Just Like That... follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte navigating THE JOURNEY from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Halston has appeared on Broadway in You Can't Take it With You, Anything Goes, Hairspray, Gypsy, and The Twentieth Century. She will receive the 2020 Isabelle Stevenson Award at this year's TONY AWARDS ceremony - find out more about that here.