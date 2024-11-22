Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, & More to Appear in MARY POPPINS ABC Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ABC presents a two-night special event commemorating the 60th anniversary of what is long considered one of Walt Disney’s crowning motion picture masterpieces, “Mary Poppins.”

First, “The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20,” a two-hour special from ABC News Studios chock full of rarely seen footage, photos and stories from the film’s living legends, airs Wednesday, Nov. 27 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and streams next day on Hulu and Disney+. This diamond anniversary presentation promises to be a sweet remembrance of the enduring, first-of-its-kind movie magic, irresistible songs, and iconic characters who touched the world.

Then, on Thursday, Nov. 28, “The Wonderful World of Disney” presents “Mary Poppins,” the beloved film that follows Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews) as she flies out of the windy London skies and into the home of two lonely and mischievous children. With the help of a carefree chimney sweep named Bert (Dick Van Dyke), the spirited nanny turns every chore into a game and every day into a “Jolly Holiday.”

“The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20” includes rare footage from the premiere event for “Mary Poppins,” featuring the film’s iconic stars Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke — plus Walt Disney himself — and seldom-heard demos of classic Sherman Brothers songs that have enthralled generations of music lovers and Disney fans. The special also features new interviews with Dick Van Dyke, Josh Gad, John Stamos and Lin Manuel Miranda, conversations with two of Walt Disney’s grandchildren, a special interview with Julie Andrews and more.

As a part of the 60th anniversary celebration, Disney is proud to announce the broadcast debut of “The Last Verse,” airing exclusively during “The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20.” The three-and-a-half-minute brand film celebrates the timeless message of connection and hope behind the iconic Sherman Brothers song “It’s a Small World” and unveils a poignant new verse written by legendary composer Richard Sherman in his final Disney contribution. In the spirit of the beloved song, viewers will journey across the globe as the song is passed from person to person and generation to generation, culminating in the reveal of this heartfelt new verse.

“The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20” is produced by ABC News Studios and “20/20.” Matt Lombardi is executive producer. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Janice Johnston is the executive producer of “20/20.”

“Good Morning America” will air a sneak preview of the documentary on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and a special performance from Broadway’s original Mary Poppins, Ashley Brown, on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Photos by: Todd Williamson/NBC, Casey Durkin/NBC, Trae Patton/NBC