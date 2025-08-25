Julia Knitel, Taylor Iman Jones & More Join Taylor Louderman's 'Write Out Loud' Concert

Audio brought to you by:

Taylor Louderman's Write Out Loud will return with From Contest to Concert Volume 7 on September 15th at 54 Below! Hosted by the Tony-nominated Mean Girls star, the concert presentation will be musical directed by Adam Brenner Laird. The cast will include a star-studded lineup of Broadway talent.

The cast will include Shelby Acosta (Real Women Have Curves, 1776), Jenna Bainbridge (Wicked, Suffs), Desmond Luis Edwards (How to Dance in Ohio), Ryan Jacobs (2025 Write Out Loud finalist), Taylor Iman Jones (Six, Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Tony Award® nominee Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Kate Louissaint (A Wonderful World), Bailey McCall (MJ the Musical), T.J. Newton (Empire: The Musical Off-Broadway), Daniel Quadrino (The Who’s Tommy, Newsies), Mikaela Secada (Back to the Future: The Musical) Tony Award® nominee A.J. Shively (Titanic Off-Broadway, Bright Star), and Kuhoo Verma (Monsoon Wedding, Octet).

The event is produced by Sarah Glugatch, Josh Collopy, and Hannah Kloepfer with music supervision by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert) and additional orchestrations by Nicholas Connors.

This concert presentation of new music will feature the work of 2025 Write Out Loud CONTEST WINNERS — “The Risk” by Freddy Hall; “I Will Go” by Amanda D’Archangelis and Sami Horneff; “Perfect Crush” by Ethan Farmer.

As well as the 2025 FINALISTS: Abbie Goldberg and Mason McDowell, ASH, Asher Shectman and Benji Hafetz-Price, Annabelle Dinda, Caroline Game and Michael Oosterhout, Gideon Temple and Hank Temple, Jack Richman, Julia Gytri and Avi Amon, Myles Carter, and Ryan Jacobs.

This concert presentation is generously sponsored by Nederlander Organization, Mary Strauss, Sean Walsh and Henry Tisch, Jenny Steingart and Ars Nova Entertainment with special thanks to John Gore Organization and Ken Davenport.

“WRITE OUT LOUD: From Contest to Concert VOLUME 7” will play 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 15, 2025 at 7:00PM. Tickets and information are available now.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas