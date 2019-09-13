Juilliard Names Anthony McGill Artistic Director of Music Advancement Program in the School's Preparatory Division

Juilliard has named clarinetist Anthony McGill as artistic director of the school's Music Advancement Program (MAP). McGill, who is principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic, has been the artistic advisor to the MAP program since 2017, and a Juilliard college division faculty member since 2011. In this new expanded role, McGill will work closely with Weston Sprott, who began as dean of Juilliard's preparatory division in May 2019.



McGill will maintain his position on the college clarinet faculty and continue his artistic career as principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic, as a soloist and as a chamber musician, in addition to his ongoing teaching within MAP.



Juilliard's MAP program serves students from ages 8 to 17 from New York City's five boroughs and the tristate area. The program seeks students from diverse backgrounds underrepresented in the classical music field. Together, MAP and Juilliard Pre-College now make up the school's preparatory division, which strengthens the relationship between the programs and builds a comprehensive approach to youth education at Juilliard.



"I'm excited to work more closely with Weston and the rest of the MAP faculty in service of our students," McGill said. "Having access to excellent music training early in my life played a critical role in where I am today, and I look forward to teaching and mentoring the next generation of musicians." McGill, who grew up on the South Side of Chicago, received his early musical training from the Merit School of Music in Chicago and is a graduate of Curtis Institute.



"As we work to build on the extraordinary history of the preparatory division, it is thrilling to welcome Anthony in this new expanded role," said Juilliard President Damian Woetzel. "A consummate artist and educator, Anthony will be a visionary leader for our Music Advancement Program."



"Anthony has been a much valued member of Juilliard's college division faculty," said Ara Guzelimian, provost and dean. "He is a gifted musician, esteemed educator, and thought leader in the music world, and we look forward to having him as MAP's artistic director."



"Anthony's impeccable artistry and deep commitment to the mission of MAP are a uniquely valuable combination," said Weston Sprott, preparatory division dean. "Juilliard is incredibly fortunate to have him take on this new and expanded role, and I look forward to partnering with Anthony and Rebecca Reuter, MAP's administrative director, to build on the great work of the program."



The cornerstones of Juilliard Preparatory Education Division are two Saturday music programs. The Music Advancement Program offers intermediate students with great musical potential a comprehensive curriculum, performance opportunities, and summer study partnerships that allow them to pursue advanced music studies while developing their talents as artists, leaders, and global citizens. Juilliard Pre-College, which celebrated its centennial last season, offers a comprehensive conservatory-style music program for students ages 8 to 18 who exhibit the talent, potential, and ambition to pursue music study at the college level.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You