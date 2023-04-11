Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Juilliard Extension To Offer 'Singing for the Stage' Course This Summer with Kurt Alakulppi

The course is designed for professional actors and singers seeking to enhance their vocal performance in musical theater and other non-classical genres.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Juilliard Extension has announced its upcoming summer course, Singing for the Stage: Musical Theater, Cabaret, Jazz, and Pop, taught by Kurt Alakulppi. The course is designed for professional actors and singers seeking to enhance their vocal performance in musical theater and other non-classical genres.

The course is perfect for recent acting graduates navigating the transition to the working world, seasoned theater actors who struggle with singing in public or at auditions, and established singers in musical theater, cabaret, jazz, or pop looking to maintain vocal health and flexibility while gigging. The course is designed to help participants incorporate reliable singing techniques into their performance and audition settings.

Through a series of "Vocal-eases" exercises, participants will condition their muscles and vocal mechanism to respond healthfully over time, strengthen the quality of sound, extend their range, and provide a reliable basis for breath management and endurance without strain or struggle. In addition to technical issues, the course will also address mental blocks and performance anxiety, offering repertoire suggestions, anti-anxiety routines, and strategies for communicating the text while singing optimally.

Participants can expect to sing in each class, providing opportunities for peer-to-peer learning in front of a built-in audience. The course is specifically designed for professional actors who need to sing and professional singers who need to act. This course requires an online application for admission, which is due on Monday, May 15 at 5pm ET.

The course will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays, from May 31 to June 21, in person only, from 6:30-9pm ET. Join us to enhance your vocal performance and take your career to the next level!

For more information and to apply, please visit the Juilliard Extension website at www.juilliard.edu/extension



